Hawaii high school football final scores, results — September 19-20, 2025
See every final score from this week of Hawaii high school football
The 2025 Hawaii high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Hawaii high school football final scores, results — September 19-20, 2025
Friday, Sept. 19
Kailua 42, Aiea 0
KS-Hawaii 35, Honokaa 20
KS-Maui 41, Kekaulike 7
Lanai 29, Hana 0
Liberty 52, Farrington 0
PAC-5 28, Kaelakehe 15
St. John Bosco (Cal.) 49, Saint Louis 20
Saturday, Sept. 20
Baldwin 42, Lahainaluna 12
Kahuku at Campbell, Cancelled
Kamehameha 31, Punahou 30
Kapaa 28, Waimea 7
Keaau 70, Hawaii Prep 0
Kohala 48, Kau 8
Leilehua 52, Radford 23
Seabury Hall 22, Molokai 18
St. John's 23, Kapolei 6
More from High School On SI
Published