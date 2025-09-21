High School

Hawaii high school football final scores, results — September 19-20, 2025

See every final score from this week of Hawaii high school football

Gary Adornato

Kailua shutout Aiea, 42-0, on Friday.
Kailua shutout Aiea, 42-0, on Friday.

The 2025 Hawaii high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Friday, Sept. 19

Kailua 42, Aiea 0

KS-Hawaii 35, Honokaa 20

KS-Maui 41, Kekaulike 7

Lanai 29, Hana 0

Liberty 52, Farrington 0

PAC-5 28, Kaelakehe 15

St. John Bosco (Cal.) 49, Saint Louis 20

Saturday, Sept. 20

Baldwin 42, Lahainaluna 12

Kahuku at Campbell, Cancelled

Kamehameha 31, Punahou 30

Kapaa 28, Waimea 7

Keaau 70, Hawaii Prep 0

Kohala 48, Kau 8

Leilehua 52, Radford 23

Seabury Hall 22, Molokai 18

St. John's 23, Kapolei 6

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

