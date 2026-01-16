Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 18 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 16, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 7 Gonzaga Prep faces Shadle Park and No. 13 Mt. Spokane hosts Lewis & Clark.
Medical Lake vs Colville — 5:45 p.m.
Liberty vs Freeman — 6:00 p.m.
Grandview vs Ephrata — 7:00 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Gonzaga Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Pullman vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.
Davis vs Moses Lake — 7:00 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs Mt. Spokane — 7:00 p.m.
Quincy vs Selah — 7:00 p.m.
Prosser vs Othello — 7:00 p.m.
Deer Park vs North Central — 7:00 p.m.
Mead vs Central Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Cheney vs Ridgeline — 7:00 p.m.
University vs Ferris — 7:00 p.m.
East Valley vs West Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Zillah vs Royal — 7:15 p.m.
Connell vs Cashmere — 7:15 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Okanogan — 7:30 p.m.
Riverside vs Northwest Christian School — 7:30 p.m.
