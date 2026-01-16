Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2025
There are 115 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 16, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Zillah takes on Royal, No. 2 Richland hosts Kamiakin, and No. 5 Glacier Peak battles Arlington.
Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 16
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.
WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 24 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is Arlington vs No. 5 Glacier Peak.
WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 38 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The slate is headlined by Redmond traveling to No. 18 Liberty.
WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 25 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is Foster vs Mercer Island.
WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 15 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Seattle Christian vs Annie Wright.
WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 22 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The game of the night is Riverside Christian vs Liberty Christian.
WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 14 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Cle Elum-Roslyn vs Goldendale.