High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2025

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 16

Brady Twombly

Newport Knights vs Northwest Yeshiva 613s - Jan 10, 2026
Newport Knights vs Northwest Yeshiva 613s - Jan 10, 2026 / Patrick Krohn

There are 115 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 16, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Zillah takes on Royal, No. 2 Richland hosts Kamiakin, and No. 5 Glacier Peak battles Arlington.

Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 16

With 15 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.

WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 24 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is Arlington vs No. 5 Glacier Peak.

View full 4A scoreboard

WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 38 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The slate is headlined by Redmond traveling to No. 18 Liberty.

View full 3A scoreboard

WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 25 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 13, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is Foster vs Mercer Island.

View full 2A scoreboard

WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 15 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Seattle Christian vs Annie Wright.

View full 1A scoreboard

WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 22 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The game of the night is Riverside Christian vs Liberty Christian.

View full 1B scoreboard

WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 14 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, January 16, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Cle Elum-Roslyn vs Goldendale.

View full 2B scoreboard

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington