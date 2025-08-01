Top 10 Hawaii high school football 2025 preseason rankings (8/01/25)
High school football in Hawaii kicks off Saturday, August 9.
High School On SI has been breaking down the top players by position in Hawaii, including QBs, RBs, WRs, DLs, LBs and DBs. Hawaii is loaded with talent, especially and the linemen and linebacker positions.
As the 2025 season approaches, here are the Top 10 preseason rankings:
TOP 10 PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Kahuku
Before winning three state championships in a row, the Red Raiders fell short to St. Louis in last year's Open Division final. However, what makes Kahuku the No. 1 preseason team in 2025 is its defense, highlighted by a stellar linebacking core with Talanoa Ili and Malakai Soliai-Tui. Also, QB Matai Fuiava returns for his senior season.
2. St. Louis
The defending state champs will have Cal commit Nainoa Lopes under center leading the title defense in 2025. This balanced team will be in the mix late in the season.
3. James Campbell
It's hard to replace the defending state player of the year, in QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who broke Hawaii's career passing record previously set by Dillon Gabriel. Brayden Medeiros is expected to carry on the torch.
4. Mililani
A run to the Open Division semifinals shows these Trojans are developing big-boy football pedigree in search of its first state crown since 2016. The core of this team's offense and defense — with standouts like WR Luke Van Antwerp and DL Toa Satele — give them a chance.
5. Punahou
All eyes will be on Hunter Fujikawa, who led the team as a freshman QB in 2024. If the Buff 'n Blue are going to see an uptick in its 2025 campaign, it will because of the growth of Fujikawa who will have all-state WR Zion White at his disposal.
6. Kamehameha
Big year expected for the Warriors with offensive lineman Malakai Lee (Michigan), running back Nainoa Melchor and tight end Taimane Purcell (Cal) returning.
7. Farrington
DJ Faavi is back for his senior season after tossing for 874 yards in just six games in 2024. The Governors will also have the size up front to give Faavi a chance to have a big-time 2025.
8. Kapolei
Leysen Rodrigues will take over at QB after seeing significant time as a sophomore in 2024. If the Hurricanes can shake off a rough finish to last year's season (losing four straight), they can put together a solid season.
QB "Tama" Amisone did a lot for this team last year (24 TDs) but has since graduated.
9. Kapaa
Defending DI champs will comeback after going 6-0 in the KIF (Kauai Interscholastic Federation) in 2024. The Warriors averaged 37 points per game last season and allowed just 13.4 points per game. Also averaged just under 240 yards per game on the ground. Can they do it again?
10. Leilehua
All-State selections in running back Cameron Keeve, wideout Talon Tarpley, and linebacker Braden Liua return for an optomistic 2025.
2024 HSFB HAWAII RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Hawaii.
Saint Louis returned to glory in the Open Division, Kapā‘a captured its first state crown in Division I, and Kamehameha Maui won Division II.
Junior back Titan Lacaden ran like a man on a mission — 31 carries, 155 yards and two touchdowns — helping St. Louis control tempo and flip the script on Kahuku’s recent dominance.
It was Saint Louis' first state title since 2019.
KAPA BREAKS THROUGH IN DI
In one of the season’s best endings, Kapā‘a outlasted Konawaena in overtime, 10–7, to win its first-ever Division I state title. Micah Rapozo’s 33-yard field goal was the walk-off winner in a gritty, defensive slugfest.
KAMEHAMEHA-MAUI ROLLS THRU DII
For the first time ever, Kamehameha-Maui hoisted a football state title trophy, steamrolling Kaiser 37–14 in the Division II final. Junior star Zedekiah Campbell ran for 239 yards on just 18 carries.
ST. LOUIS BACK ON TOP
After watching rival Kahuku run the state for three straight seasons, St. Louis reminded Hawaii who built the Open Division standard. Behind a bruising ground attack and a big-game defense, the Crusaders beat Kahuku 17–10 to win the Open Division state championship at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
The Warriors scored 17 unanswered in the second half and left no doubt.
QB BREAKS STATE RECORD
Quarterback Jaron‑Keawe Sagapolutele of Campbell High put together a jaw-dropping season: 3,404 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, just three picks. His final career tally? 10,653 yards — a new Hawaii state record, passing Dillon Gabriel, the former Oregon and Oklahoma standout.
Sagapolutele was named the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.
CARVALHO OUT AT KAHUKU
One of the stunning storylines out of Hawaii came in the spring when Sterling Carvalho stepped down from being the head coach at Kahuku with a 59-18 record. Carvalho was 59-18 in his six seasons at the helm and took the Red Raiders to four straight state championship finals. He won three Open Division state titles in a row from 2021 to 2023. (STORY)
Kahuku won 32 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents starting in 2021, but the program's greatest feat under Carvalho was when the Red Raiders stunned top-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) — the defending national champions at the time — 30-23 at home in September of 2023.
FAVORITES FOR 2025?
There are two programs to keep an eye on in 2025: Kahuku and St. Louis. The two storied programs in Hawaii are favored by various media outlets to be the Open Division state champion by the end of the 2025 season.
On3 Massey has Kahuku No. 1, citing its elite defense and experience at QB. ScoringLive Hawaii has St. Louis as its No. 1 team, leaning on its returning championship roster, high-level offense and a winning pedigree.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: