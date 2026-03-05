Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Class 2A Quarterfinal Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 5

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament continues on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena with the Class 2A quarterfinals.

High School On SI will have coverage throughout the 2026 state tournament with live updates, postgame stories and final scores.

This page will be updated with links to our live score updates pages throhought the day.

No. 8 Gentry Academy (17-9-2) vs. No. 1 Minnetonka (24-2-2) — 11:00 AM

No. 5 Grand Rapids (15-12-1) vs. No. 4 Rosemount (23-4-1) — 1:00 PM

No. 7 Lakeville South (14-11-3) vs. No. 2 Moorhead (24-3-1) — 6:00 PM

No. 6 Andover (11-14-3) vs. No. 3 Edina (21-6-1) — 8:00 PM

