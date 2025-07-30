Top Hawaii high school football DLs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
Hawaii high school football will kick off August 9 (a Saturday), which is just under two weeks away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down Hawaii's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the Hawaii high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of Hawaii's top defensive linemen to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IN HAWAII
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Shiloh Agan, Kauai, Jr.
Agan had a standout sophomore campaign that earned him Division II All-State second team honors in 2024.
2. Devon Green, Kapa'a, Sr.
Green returns for his senior season after being selected as a Division I All-State second teamer in 2024.
3. Benjamin Honebein, Kailua, Sr.
Honebein was an all-state Division I selection as a junior. The UC Davis commit is listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds and is one of the premiere edge rushers in Hawaii after tallying 17 sacks in 2024.
4. Rocco Malaki, St. Louis, Jr.
Malaki holds offers to Hawaii and Washington State heading into his junior season. After coming off an Open Division state title, look for this 3-star recruit to get all the attention from opposing offenses in 2025.
5. Nui Meyers, Kahuku, Sr.
Meyers is an Idaho commit listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and is a 3-star recruit on 247Sports.com at edge rusher.
6. Iosefa Miller, Pearl City, Jr.
Miller could have the biggest jump of all the recruits in the 2027 class out in Hawaii. This high-potential playmaker has garnered interest from UCLA, Hawaii and UNLV. Currently a 3-star recruit.
7. Isaako Sopoaga, Kaiser, Sr.
Sopoaga returns for his senior season after being selected as a Division II All-State first teamer in 2024.
8. Ejay Tapeni, Kapolei, Sr.
Tapeni is the highest-ranked defensive lineman in Hawaii coming into the 2025 season. He holds offers to Hawaii, Arizona, Boise State, Minnesota and others. Tapeni is listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds.
9. Shason Tomisa, Damien, Sr.
Tomisa returns for his senior season after being selected as a Division I All-State second teamer in 2024.
10. Sean Ucciardi, Kalaheo, Jr.
Ucciardi returns for his senior season after being selected as a Division II All-State first teamer in 2024.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Tuesday, August 5 at 8 p.m. (PT).
2024 HSFB HAWAII RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Hawaii.
Saint Louis returned to glory in the Open Division, Kapā‘a captured its first state crown in Division I, and Kamehameha Maui won Division II.
ST. LOUIS BACK ON TOP
After watching rival Kahuku run the state for three straight seasons, St. Louis reminded Hawaii who built the Open Division standard. Behind a bruising ground attack and a big-game defense, the Crusaders beat Kahuku 17–10 to win the Open Division state championship at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
Junior back Titan Lacaden ran like a man on a mission — 31 carries, 155 yards and two touchdowns — helping St. Louis control tempo and flip the script on Kahuku’s recent dominance.
It was Saint Louis' first state title since 2019.
KAPA BREAKS THROUGH IN DI
In one of the season’s best endings, Kapā‘a outlasted Konawaena in overtime, 10–7, to win its first-ever Division I state title. Micah Rapozo’s 33-yard field goal was the walk-off winner in a gritty, defensive slugfest.
KAMEHAMEHA-MAUI ROLLS THRU DII
For the first time ever, Kamehameha-Maui hoisted a football state title trophy, steamrolling Kaiser 37–14 in the Division II final. Junior star Zedekiah Campbell ran for 239 yards on just 18 carries.
The Warriors scored 17 unanswered in the second half and left no doubt.
QB BREAKS STATE RECORD
Quarterback Jaron‑Keawe Sagapolutele of Campbell High put together a jaw-dropping season: 3,404 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, just three picks. His final career tally? 10,653 yards — a new Hawaii state record, passing Dillon Gabriel, the former Oregon and Oklahoma standout.
Sagapolutele was named the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.
CARVALHO OUT AT KAHUKU
One of the stunning storylines out of Hawaii came in the spring when Sterling Carvalho stepped down from being the head coach at Kahuku with a 59-18 record. Carvalho was 59-18 in his six seasons at the helm and took the Red Raiders to four straight state championship finals. He won three Open Division state titles in a row from 2021 to 2023. (STORY)
Kahuku won 32 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents starting in 2021, but the program's greatest feat under Carvalho was when the Red Raiders stunned top-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) — the defending national champions at the time — 30-23 at home in September of 2023.
FAVORITES FOR 2025?
There are two programs to keep an eye on in 2025: Kahuku and St. Louis. The two storied programs in Hawaii are favored by various media outlets to be the Open Division state champion by the end of the 2025 season.
On3 Massey has Kahuku No. 1, citing its elite defense and experience at QB. ScoringLive Hawaii has St. Louis as its No. 1 team, leaning on its returning championship roster, high-level offense and a winning pedigree.
