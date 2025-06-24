Blues Announce New Logo, Uniforms for 2025-26 Season
After posting their best record in three years, the St. Louis Blues are supplementing their on-ice changes with aesthetic ones.
The Blues are altering their logo and uniforms, they announced Tuesday morning. The changes include subtle tweaks to the franchise's familiar music note—one of hockey's most recognizable emblems—and uniforms in line with those they've worn in throwback settings.
“The heritage jersey reflects the rich, compelling history of the St. Louis Blues, and it is one of the most classic jerseys in the National Hockey League,” owner Tom Stillman said in a statement. “The response of Blues fans to this jersey has been overwhelming, and we are pleased to share the updated versions with our supporters everywhere.”
St. Louis's music note logo is a popular civic emblem, and pays homage to the city's rich musical history. The Blues have repeatedly tinkered with the look and color scheme of the note throughout their existence, and it seems like no stretch to say this is the closest they've come to their original logo since abandoning it in the late 1970s.
Other additions include a trio of new tertiary logos, including a treble clef/fleur de lis hybrid, a treble-clef-inspired St. Louis emblem, and a Mississippi River-colored trumpet.