How Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football fared (9/20/2024)

Carmel hosts Monterey in Top 15 matchup; Soquel travels to Scotts Valley

Mitch Stephens

Wilcox senior Jeiman Delos Santos in game vs. Valley Christian
Wilcox senior Jeiman Delos Santos in game vs. Valley Christian / Photo: Scott Dinn

HOW TOP 15 CENTRAL COAST SECTION TEAMS FARED (9/20/2024)
(Records updated as scores submited)

1. Serra (1-2)

Football photo
Serra senior tight end Clay Hinsdale had a 60-yard catch setting up a touchdown in the St. John Bosco's 56-16 win Saturday at Freitas Field at Tom Brady Stadium on 9/14/2024 / Photo: Dennis Lee

Idle

2. Saint Francis (2-1)

Idle

3. Riordan (1-2)

High school football photo
Archbishop Riordan's massive offensive line includes Arizona-bound tackle Losipini Tupou (55), who is shown pregame before Riordan's Sept. 13 game at Pittsburg / Photo: Ben Enos

Idle

4. Los Gatos (3-0)


Thursday vs. Mountain View
Final: Los Gatos 62, Mountain View 6

5. St. Ignatius (2-1)

Idle

6. Palma (2-1)

Saturday vs. North Monterey County

7. Mitty (3-0)

Idle

8. Salinas (1-1)

Friday vs. North Salinas

9. Soquel (1-2)

Saturday at Scotts Valley

10. Valley Christian (1-2)

Idle

11. Wilcox (2-1)

Friday vs. Burlingame

12. Menlo-Atherton (2-1)

Friday vs. Live Oak

13. Carmel (3-0)

Saturday vs. Monterey

14. Menlo School (3-0)

Friday at Capuchino

15. Monterey (1-1)

Saturday at Carmel

