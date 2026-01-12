Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 12, 2026
This week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 rankings saw one high riser and several teams falling a few spots as the finishing touches of nonleague schedules played out and several conferences kicked off their slates.
Crater in Southern Oregon was the biggest climber, vaulting 16 spots to No. 8 thanks to a pair of impressive wins.
Two teams dropped out of the rankings — former No. 22 Madras and No. 24 Molalla — replaced by Sherwood and West Linn.
1. Central Catholic (6-4)
Last week: 1
The Rams’ only game last week was a hard-fought 49-41 win at archrival Jesuit in the hardwood version of the Holy War.
2. Tualatin (9-4)
Last week: 2
The Timberwolves closed out the preseason with a solid win at Clackamas and a three-point win over a stubborn Mountainside squad.
3. Parkrose (10-2)
Last week: 3
The Broncos passed their first test in Northwest Oregon Conference play with ease, traveling to Canby and routing the Cougars by 22.
4. Southridge (9-3)
Last week: 4
The Skyhawks knocked off defending 6A champion Barlow in their final game before the start of Metro League play.
5. Oregon City (12-1)
Last week: 5
The Pioneers followed up a three-point win at Westview with their largest margin of victory of the season — an 81-28 rout of Glencoe.
6. Crook County (12-0)
Last week: 6
The Cowboys finished off nonleague play with a pair of dominant home wins against Madras and La Grande.
7. Lake Oswego (9-2)
Last week: 7
A pair of road victories over Sheldon and Forest Grove extended the Lakers’ win streak to six.
8. Crater (12-1)
Last week: 24
A huge jump for the Comets, whose only loss this season was by one point to South Medford — a defeat they avenged this week before handing North Eugene a 59-58 loss.
9. Wilsonville (8-4)
Last week: 9
The Wildcats lost at Centennial to prove coach Chris Roche’s point that the Northwest Oregon Conference might be the state’s deepest league this season.
10. Barlow (6-5)
Last week: 10
It was a mixed week for the Bruins, rallying past South Salem 69-68 on the road before dropping a 70-56 decision at Southridge.
11. Jesuit (8-4)
Last week: 11
The Crusaders are not taking things easy heading into their difficult Metro League slate, finishing the preseason Tuesday against West Linn after dropping a 49-41 decision to Central Catholic.
12. North Eugene (12-2)
Last week: 8
The Highlanders fell 59-58 at Crater in both teams’ Midwestern League opener.
13. Clackamas (6-5)
Last week: 14
The Cavaliers closed out their nonleague schedule with a home loss to Tualatin, followed by a five-point road win at West Linn.
14. Summit (8-4)
Last week: 13
The Storm will enter Intermountain Conference play on a three-game losing streak after losing their rematch to Sherwood 78-72.
15. Nelson (6-5)
Last week: 15
The Hawks will have had 16 days off since their finale at the Les Schwab Invitational to kick off Mt. Hood Conference play at Gresham on Tuesday.
16. Westview (8-4)
Last week: 12
The Wildcats limp into Metro League play following losses to Oregon City and Lakeridge to close out the preseason.
17. Valley Catholic (12-1)
Last week: 17
The Valiants have now won nine in a row, including an impressive home win over defending 3A champion Westside Christian last week.
18. West Albany (7-3)
Last week: 18
The Bulldogs stand atop the Mid-Willamette Conference through three games following road wins at Silverton and South Albany.
19. Newport (10-1)
Last week: 21
The Cubs pushed their win streak to eight with victories over North Bend and Estacada.
20. Scappoose (10-2)
Last week: 16
The Indians rebounded from a home loss to Pendleton by defeating their 7-Mile War rival St. Helens 54-39 in their Cowapa League opener.
21. Thurston (8-4)
Last week: 25
The Colts’ only game last week was a 91-39 dismantling of Eagle Point in their Midwestern League opener.
22. Sherwood (8-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Bowmen avenged their loss to Summit at the Storm’s holiday tournament with a 78-72 home victory in their final game before the start of Pacific Conference play.
23. West Linn (6-5)
Last week: 20
The Lions’ roller-coaster season continued with a road win at Sunset followed by a home loss to Clackamas.
24. Benson (8-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Astros returned from the holiday break with a flourish, winning three PIL games — including a 79-60 victory over Jefferson at the PIL Showcase — ahead of a showdown this week with Grant.
25. Sunset (10-2)
Last week: 19
The Apollos bounced back from a three-point loss to West Linn by knocking off McMinnville 69-63 in their final nonleague game.
Dropped out
No. 22 Madras
No. 24 Molalla
Under Consideration
Bend
Cascade Christian
Junction City
Lakeview
Mountainside
Portland Christian
Ridgeview
Riverside
Sheldon
South Medford
South Salem
Trinity Lutheran
Westside Christian