High School

Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025

Get Boise area schedules and scores as the 2025 Idaho high school football season rolls on Thursday, September 18

Spencer Swaim

Rocky Mountain enters the week as the new No. 1 in Idaho
Rocky Mountain enters the week as the new No. 1 in Idaho / Photo by Lane Mathews

There are 23 games scheduled across the Boise metro area from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Newly ranked No. 1 Rocky Mountain will host Capital Friday night at 7:00 PM.

Boise High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

Owyhee (3-0) vs Borah (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 21 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by five ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Nyssa (0-2) vs La Pine (0-2) at 6:00 PM

Parma (1-2) vs West Jefferson (3-0) at 6:00 PM

Pendleton (0-3) vs Weiser (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Ashland (0-2) vs Ontario (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Orofino (0-2) vs New Plymouth (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Payette (3-0) vs Marsing (1-2) at 7:00 PM

McCall-Donnelly (2-1) vs Grangeville (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Melba (0-3) vs Declo (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Fruitland (3-0) vs Nampa Christian (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Mountain Home (0-3) vs Gooding (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Jerome (0-3) vs Homedale (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Skyview (1-2) vs Emmett (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Columbia (3-0) vs Ridgevue (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Caldwell (0-3) vs Vallivue (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Bishop Kelly (3-0) vs Nampa (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Meridian (0-3) vs Timberline (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Mountain View (1-2) vs Kuna (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Centennial (0-3) vs Middleton (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Capital (2-1) vs Rocky Mountain (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Boise (1-2) vs Eagle (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Vale (2-1) vs Baker (0-3) at 8:00 PM

Boise High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

Cole Valley Christian (2-1) vs Wendell (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho