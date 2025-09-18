Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across the Boise metro area from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Newly ranked No. 1 Rocky Mountain will host Capital Friday night at 7:00 PM.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Owyhee (3-0) vs Borah (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 21 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by five ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Nyssa (0-2) vs La Pine (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Parma (1-2) vs West Jefferson (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Pendleton (0-3) vs Weiser (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Ashland (0-2) vs Ontario (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Orofino (0-2) vs New Plymouth (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Payette (3-0) vs Marsing (1-2) at 7:00 PM
McCall-Donnelly (2-1) vs Grangeville (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Melba (0-3) vs Declo (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Fruitland (3-0) vs Nampa Christian (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Mountain Home (0-3) vs Gooding (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Jerome (0-3) vs Homedale (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Skyview (1-2) vs Emmett (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Columbia (3-0) vs Ridgevue (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Caldwell (0-3) vs Vallivue (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Kelly (3-0) vs Nampa (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Meridian (0-3) vs Timberline (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Mountain View (1-2) vs Kuna (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (0-3) vs Middleton (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Capital (2-1) vs Rocky Mountain (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Boise (1-2) vs Eagle (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Vale (2-1) vs Baker (0-3) at 8:00 PM
Boise High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
Cole Valley Christian (2-1) vs Wendell (0-4) at 7:00 PM
