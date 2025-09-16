Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
There’s a new No. 1 atop the High School on SI Idaho high school football statewide rankings after Bishop Kelly put away former No. 1 Rigby on the Knights’ home field.
Rocky Mountain takes over the top spot after beating one of its biggest rivals, with Bishop Kelly climbing six spots to No. 2 courtesy of its victory.
Here are this week’s High School on SI Idaho top 15 rankings:
1. Rocky Mountain (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Mountain View 31-21
Next up: vs. Capital, Sept. 19
The Grizzlies take over the top spot in the rankings behind big nights from junior running backs Oakley Baxter (168 yards, two touchdowns) and Kaelan Custer (145 yards, two TDs) to retain the Battle of the Mountains trophy.
2. Bishop Kelly (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 6 Rigby 29-15
Next up: at Nampa, Sept. 19
Senior QB Ben Avella continued his strong play to open the season, going 21-of-33 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns, and the Knights notched the biggest win in their program over the past couple of seasons.
3. Hillcrest (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Thunder Ridge 49-28
Next up: vs. No. 5 Skyline, Sept. 19
The game started with a touching display by both teams to celebrate the life of Thunder Ridge senior Tanner Scoresby, who died on Sept. 9 of cancer. Both teams walked 84 yards — the number he wore for the football team — then the crowd erupted in applause and cheers to celebrate his life.
4. Eagle (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def Centennial 41-14
Next up: vs. Boise, Sept. 19
Noah Burnham had two long first-quarter touchdown runs to lead the Mustangs to their 15th consecutive victory in the series dating to the 2009 season.
5. Skyline (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 10 Madison 28-27
Next up: at No. 3 Hillcrest, Sept. 19
Junior quarterbacks Cooper Thomas and John Giannini combined to go 15-of-26 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with senior WR Zyan Crockett catching six passes for 186 yards and two scores as the Grizzlies held on thanks to a blocked PAT in the final minute.
6. Rigby (3-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Bishop Kelly 29-15
Next up: vs. Lewiston, Sept. 25
The Trojans suffered their first loss since the 2024 season opener against Coeur d’Alene, ending a 14-game win streak. Senior QB Jacob Flowers threw for 226 yards, but three interceptions — including a 38-yard pick-six by Jared Thiel in the closing seconds — doomed their chances.
7. Highland (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Lake City 16-0
Next up: at Thunder Ridge, Sept. 19
A week after giving up 70 points to Skyridge (UT), the Rams posted a shutout, allowing just 167 yards while senior Seth Bartschi connected on three field goals, including a 48-yarder with 6:52 to play that sealed the victory.
8. Homedale (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Kimberly 28-21
Next up: vs. Jerome, Sept. 19
Senior RB Kade Hall ran for two second-half touchdowns and scored three on the night as the Trojans broke a 14-14 tie early in the third quarter and held off the Bulldogs.
9. Sugar-Salem (3-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Star Valley (WY) 28-21
Next up: at Kimberly, Sept. 19
The Diggers fell to Wyoming’s top team for the second year in a row, this time in Afton as they watched a 21-7 lead slip away. RB Ace Clark ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Frank Fillmore
10. Madison (2-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Skyline 28-27
Next up: at Blackfoot, Sept. 19
The Bobcats pulled to within 28-27 in the final minute, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty celebrating the score forced the PAT try back to the 18-yard line, and the kick was blocked, leaving their comeback one point short.
11. Owyhee (3-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Meridian 27-24
Next up: at Borah, Sept. 18
Asher Gaudet ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and Logan Haustvelt had a blocked punt and an interception for the Storm.
12. Sandpoint (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Davis (WA) 45-15
Next up: vs. Pocatello, Sept. 18
Junior Jensen Sheetz ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and Wes Smith scored on two short runs to lead the Bulldogs to victory.
13. Post Falls (2-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Eastmont (WA) 22-21
Next up: vs. Lakeland, Sept. 19
Cody Matthews scored on a 15-yard slant pass from junior QB Phillip Schmitt with 12 seconds left to lift the Trojans to victory.
14. Timberline (3-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Boise 20-13
Next up: vs. Meridian, Sept. 19
The Wolves ended a three-game losing streak to their crosstown rival as senior Nash O’Kelley forced a fumble on Boise’s first drive that Owen Froehlich returned 25 yards for a touchdown, then intercepted Trevor Schoolfield to end the Braves’ final drive of the game.
15. Coeur d'Alene (2-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Sunnyside (WA) 37-13
Next up: vs. No. 12 Sandpoint, Sept. 26
Junior Tannar Stern did it all for the Vikings, rushing for a game-high 98 yards on 15 carries, completing all three of his passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns, tipping a pass at the line that resulted in an interception, and recovering his own strip sack.
Dropped out
None