Colston Loveland was the popular vote winner for No. 1 NFL Draft pick from Northwest - and they were right!
A couple days before the 2025 NFL Draft, High School on Si asked the public to vote for who they thought would be top selection from the Northwest.
The majority said Gooding High School of Idaho tight end Colston Loveland.
They were correct.
Loveland was picked No. 10 overall by the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was the first tight end to come off the board.
Cam Anderson, the former Gooding coach now at Burley, had an inkling his former all-state player could go in the top 10. He was also right.
Other first-day developments:
* Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, of Steilacoom, who played at Ohio State, went No. 19 overall to Tampa Bay. He was the first player from Washington picked.
Since high school, Egbuka has said his goal was to go in the first round of the NFL Draft. It came true, primarily because of a well-rounded skill set.
* Offensive tackle Joshua Conerly Jr., out of Rainier Beach High School who played at Oregon, went No. 29 overall to Washington.
Conerly held his own quickly after a position change early in his high school career.
---