Josh Conerly Jr.'s growth spurt, position change in high school put him on track for NFL Draft
There was a time when folks in south Seattle figured the dominant teenager wearing the No. 30 jersey would become the next Stump Mitchell or Ickey Woods — bruisers who played running back in the NFL.
But then he kept growing.
Subsequently, he changed his identification number to No. 55.
And at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds now, Joshua Conerly Jr. is on the verge of becoming a high draft pick — possibly a first rounder — as an offensive tackle in this week's 2025 NFL Draft.
"I am ecstatic," Rainier Beach High School football coach Corey Sampson said. "Everyone told him he was going to be a first rounder (in high school). Of course, Josh didn't believe it because he is humble. But now it is happening."
Much like 3A Metro League counterpart — and fellow soon-to-be NFL millionaire — J.T. Tuimoloau, of Eastside Catholic, who is a year older, Conerly was one of those rare big-man, two-sport standouts who could have chosen football or basketball.
When Conerly came to high school, he played running back.
But as he kept growing, by the time the season shifted to the midway point, the teenager had moved to the interior of the offensive line.
As soon as Conerly accepted that as his long-term position, he began working with private offensive-lineman trainer Marcus Abbott (who was also the Rainier Beach offensive line coach and Team FSP coach), who now runs the "Strength Brigade Sports & Career Performance" in California.
'We knew he had the talent to make it happen," Sampson said.
It didn't take very long to put Conerly to the test.
In Week 2 of the 2019 season, Rainier Beach hosted Higley High School, out of Arizona — led by four-star defensive end Jason Harris, who signed at Colorado.
Harris had 23 sacks as a senior, but only one in that game (57-30 win) — and it didn't come against Conerly at offensive tackle, who convincingly held the senior in check.
That was the day when Sampson knew he had a future pro under his tutelage.
"That is when Josh solidified his status (as a national recruit). He became a four-star prospect affter that game," Sampson said. "In the trenches, you knew he was a difference-maker."
For the rest of his high school career, Conerly was regarded as the top in-state recruit in the 2022 class, eventually becoming a five-star prospect by 247Sports.com.
And in league, Conerly locked horns with Tuimoloau in a clash of titans.
"Josh was overshadowed by J.T., and during that COVID year, we only had 27 guys, so we weren't nearly as good," Sampson said. "But J.T. was a force. So was Josh."
As a senior, Conerly — an Oregon Ducks signee — was a high school All-American who was Anthony Munoz national lineman of the finalist. He played in both the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl.
"He works harder than anyone I know," Sampson said. "He figures it out and gets it done."
