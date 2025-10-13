High School on SI Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
The fun is just getting started with two weeks left in the Idaho high school football season, and that is reflected in this week’s High School on SI Idaho Top 15 statewide rankings.
We saw Rigby and Fruitland pick up big league wins against ranked opponents, while Owyhee and Sandpoint dropped out after suffering defeats.
We have even bigger matchups this week when Rocky Mountain-Timberline, Hillcrest-Rigby, Skyline-Highland and Madison-Minico all feature Top 15 opponents squaring off, while newly ranked Mountain Home faces Owyhee in a key league showdown.
1. Rocky Mountain (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Middleton 30-3
Next up: at No. 12 Timberline, Oct. 17
Junior QB Kaelan Custer threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Grizzlies tuned up for this week’s 6A Southern Idaho Conference showdown with Timberline with the easy win.
2. Bishop Kelly (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Vallivue 37-21
Next up: vs. Ridgevue, Oct. 17
The Knights clinched a 14th consecutive playoff berth by beating Vallivue for the 18th straight year as Jaxon Brady had 185 total yards and scored two touchdowns.
3. Hillcrest (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Twin Falls 49-28
Next up: at No. 4 Rigby, Oct. 17
The Knights pulled away from a 21-21 halftime tie to secure the victory.
4. Rigby (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 11 Madison 23-19
Next up: vs. No. 3 Hillcrest, Oct. 17
The Trojans have recovered nicely from their only loss of the season to Bishop Kelly, prompting a slight bump in their ranking. This time, it was senior RB Amani Morel who led the way in the Snake River Rivalry, rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns — including the go-ahead 3-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.
5. Eagle (7-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def Kuna 34-8
Next up: vs. Borah, Oct. 17
Senior QB Austin Ramsey accounted for all five Mustangs touchdowns, running for three and throwing for two.
6. Skyline (6-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Thunder Ridge 31-7
Next up: at No. 10 Highland, Oct. 17
The Grizzlies did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 195 of their 292 total yards with four different players finding the end zone.
7. Sugar-Salem (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. South Fremont 41-20
Next up: at Teton, Oct. 24
The Diggers led 27-0 after one quarter and cruised from there, with junior QB Frank Fillmore throwing for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-8 passing while running for 126 yards and two scores on eight carries.
8. Lakeland (7-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Sandpoint, Oct. 17
The Hawks enjoyed a week off before a meeting with formerly ranked Sandpoint as the postseason looms ahead.
9. Fruitland (7-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. No. 13 Homedale 43-21
Next up: at Weiser, Oct. 17
The Grizzlies erased a 21-14 halftime deficit by scoring on all four of their second-half possessions, with junior QB Titus Vidlak throwing for 225 yards and three touchdowns, to end an eight-game losing streak in the series.
10. Highland (5-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 6 Skyline, Oct. 17
The Rams get an extra week to prepare for their showdown with Skyline.
11. Madison (4-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Rigby 23-19
Next up: vs. No. 15 Minico, No. 17
The Bobcats’ losses this season are by one to Highland, one to Skyline and four to Rigby — all Top 15 teams. They deserve not to fall too far as a result.
12. Timberline (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Centennial 49-7
Next up: vs. No. 1 Rocky Mountain, Oct. 17
Senior QB Jack Brant had 323 total yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing) as the Wolves romped in their final game before a massive matchup with No. 1 Rocky Mountain.
13. Homedale (6-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Fruitland 43-21
Next up: at McCall-Donnelly, Oct. 17
The Trojans couldn’t keep in the second half and fell behind the Grizzlies in the 4A Snake River Valley Conference title race despite Kade Hall’s 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
14. Mountain View (4-3)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Borah 63-6
Next up: vs. Owyhee, Oct. 17
The Mavericks’ losses are to Farmington, Utah, Rocky Mountain and Eagle. After blasting Borah, they’ll meet Owyhee (the team they replaced in the Top 15), with the winner likely to earn a spot in the rankings next week.
15. Minico (6-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Canyon Ridge 12-0
Next up: at No. 11 Madison, Oct. 17
The Spartans have won four in a row since their loss to Bishop Kelly and now face their biggest league test yet against Madison this week.
Dropped out
13. Owyhee
15. Sandpoint