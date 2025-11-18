Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 18, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continue on Thursday, November 20, with six state champions to be crowned across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school football playoffs.
Class 1A Bracket
Championship Round
No. 2 Tri Valley vs. No. 5 Carey - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
Class 2A Bracket
Championship Round
No. 1 Kendrick vs. No. 2 Kamiah - 11/20 at 7:00 p.m.
Class 3A Bracket
Championship Round
No. 1 Ririe vs. No. 6 Nampa Christian - 11/22 at 2:00 p.m.
Class 4A Bracket
Championship Round
No. 3 Homedale vs. No. 4 Kimberly - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.
Class 5A Bracket
Championship Round
No. 1 Hillcrest vs. No. 2 Bishop Kelly - 11/24 at 7:00 p.m.
Class 6A Bracket
Championship Round
Timberline vs. Rigby - 11/22 at 4:00 p.m.
