Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 18, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Timberline followed up its first Southern Idaho Conference title this season by reaching the program's first 6A final this week.
Timberline followed up its first Southern Idaho Conference title this season by reaching the program's first 6A final this week. / @AustinEngroff on X

The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continue on Thursday, November 20, with six state champions to be crowned across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school football playoffs.

Class 1A Bracket

Championship Round

No. 2 Tri Valley vs. No. 5 Carey - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Class 2A Bracket

Championship Round

No. 1 Kendrick vs. No. 2 Kamiah - 11/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Class 3A Bracket

Championship Round

No. 1 Ririe vs. No. 6 Nampa Christian - 11/22 at 2:00 p.m.

Class 4A Bracket

Championship Round

No. 3 Homedale vs. No. 4 Kimberly - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.

Class 5A Bracket

Championship Round

No. 1 Hillcrest vs. No. 2 Bishop Kelly - 11/24 at 7:00 p.m.

Class 6A Bracket

Championship Round

Timberline vs. Rigby - 11/22 at 4:00 p.m.

