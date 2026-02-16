Latest Iowa High School Boys Basketball Rankings
For half of the Iowa high school boys basketball teams in the state, postseason basketball is here. The other half, meanwhile, will soon enter the one-and-done frenetic action.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released a new set of official state rankings on Monday, as all four No. 1 teams remained the same from the previous week.
Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Ballard (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A) and St. Edmond (1A) all lead the way in their respective classes.
In the High School on SI state power rankings, Cedar Falls also holds the No. 1 position.
The 1A and 2A district pairings were announced last week, with games already taken place in opening round contests. For 3A and 4A, they will see the brackets for the first time on Monday, February 16.
Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball state rankings.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings
Class 4A
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee Northwest
- Dubuque Senior
- Ames
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Johnston
- Bettendorf
Class 3A
- Ballard
- ADM
- Storm Lake
- Pella
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Clear Lake
- Carroll
- Solon
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Central DeWitt
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Unity Christian
- Iowa City Regina
- Treynor
- Grundy Center
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Western Christian
- Union Community
- Tri-Center
- Underwood
Class 1A
- St. Edmond
- MMCRU
- Bishop Garrigan
- Burlington Notre Dame
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Bellevue
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Lynnville-Sully
- Bellevue Marquette
- Madrid