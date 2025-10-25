Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.
Aberdeen 48, Soda Springs 20
Bishop Kelly 35, Emmett 16
Blackfoot 39, Shelley 21
Bonners Ferry 71, Timberlake 14
Buhl 18, Filer 12
Caldwell 20, Parma 8
Century 42, Pocatello 7
Columbia 41, Canyon Ridge 13
Deary 52, Genesee 32
Eagle 33, Timberline 35
Fruitland 52, McCall-Donnelly 27
Grace 57, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 12
Hansen 54, Castleford 0
Highland 17, Madison 28
Hillcrest 55, Idaho Falls 6
Homedale 70, Cole Valley Christian 26
Idaho City 21, Rimrock 0
Jerome 46, Wood River 14
Kamiah 64, Lapwai 0
Kendrick 78, Prairie 8
Kimberly 67, Gooding 20
Lakeland 43, Lewiston 17
Logos 40, Potlatch 0
Madison 28, Highland 17
Melba 34, Marsing 13
Mountain Home 20, Burley 7
Murtaugh 28, Glenns Ferry 8
Nampa Christian 52, New Plymouth 7
North Fremont 21, West Jefferson 6
North Gem 78, Rockland 72
Priest River 48, Kellogg 14
Raft River 42, Hagerman 20
Rigby 52, Thunder Ridge 7
Ririe 68, Salmon 14
Salmon River 71, Cascade 6
Shoshone 46, Dietrich 20
Skyline 47, Bonneville 21
Skyview 30, Ridgevue 23
Snake River 30, Preston 14
St. Maries 50, Orofino 6
Sugar-Salem 54, Teton 8
Timberline 35, Eagle 33
Twin Falls 54, Minico 20
Vallivue 22, Nampa 17
Wallace 80, Lakeside 0
Weiser 50, Payette 13
West Side 40, Malad 8
