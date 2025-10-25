High School

Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of Idaho high school football

Spencer Swaim

Idaho high school football wraps up the final week of its regular season
Idaho high school football wraps up the final week of its regular season /

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.

Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Idaho high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025

Aberdeen 48, Soda Springs 20

Bishop Kelly 35, Emmett 16

Blackfoot 39, Shelley 21

Bonners Ferry 71, Timberlake 14

Buhl 18, Filer 12

Caldwell 20, Parma 8

Century 42, Pocatello 7

Columbia 41, Canyon Ridge 13

Deary 52, Genesee 32

Eagle 33, Timberline 35

Fruitland 52, McCall-Donnelly 27

Grace 57, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 12

Hansen 54, Castleford 0

Highland 17, Madison 28

Hillcrest 55, Idaho Falls 6

Homedale 70, Cole Valley Christian 26

Idaho City 21, Rimrock 0

Jerome 46, Wood River 14

Kamiah 64, Lapwai 0

Kendrick 78, Prairie 8

Kimberly 67, Gooding 20

Lakeland 43, Lewiston 17

Logos 40, Potlatch 0

Madison 28, Highland 17

Melba 34, Marsing 13

Mountain Home 20, Burley 7

Murtaugh 28, Glenns Ferry 8

Nampa Christian 52, New Plymouth 7

North Fremont 21, West Jefferson 6

North Gem 78, Rockland 72

Priest River 48, Kellogg 14

Raft River 42, Hagerman 20

Rigby 52, Thunder Ridge 7

Ririe 68, Salmon 14

Salmon River 71, Cascade 6

Shoshone 46, Dietrich 20

Skyline 47, Bonneville 21

Skyview 30, Ridgevue 23

Snake River 30, Preston 14

St. Maries 50, Orofino 6

Sugar-Salem 54, Teton 8

Timberline 35, Eagle 33

Twin Falls 54, Minico 20

Vallivue 22, Nampa 17

Wallace 80, Lakeside 0

Weiser 50, Payette 13

West Side 40, Malad 8

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho