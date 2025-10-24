Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across Idaho on Friday, October 24, including ten games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Idaho High School Football Scoreboard.
The ranked on ranked matchup of the night in the state of Idaho is No. 8 Highland hosting No. 10 Madison at 7:00 PM.
Idaho High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With nine games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Idaho high school football moves towards the end of the season.
IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are three games scheduled in the IHSAA 6A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 10 Madison going to No. 8 Highland. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 14 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted byEmmett going to No. 1 Bishop Kelly. You can follow every game on ourIHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are ten games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 24, highlighted by McCall-Donnelly going to No. 7 Fruitland. You can follow every game on ourIHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are ten games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 24. The first game kicks off at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are ten games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 24. The first games kicks off at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on ourIHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 13 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 24. The first game kicks off at 3:30pm. You can follow every game on ourIHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
