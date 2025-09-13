Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 4.
American Falls 26, Malad 13
Bear Lake 6, Snake River 37
Bishop Kelly 29, Rigby 15
Blackfoot 41, Pocatello 12
Bonners Ferry 39, Northwest Christian School 42
Buhl 38, Declo 24
Camas County 14, Dietrich 42
Canyon Ridge 14, Mountain Home 7
Carey 58, Castleford 18
Cascade 8, Idaho City 34
Century 42, Idaho Falls 33
Clark Fork 12, Wallace 66
Coeur d'Alene 37, Sunnyside 13
Cole Valley Christian 3, Nampa Christian 35
Columbia 28, Nampa 20
Davis 15, Sandpoint 45
Eagle 41, Centennial 14
Emmett 27, Ridgevue 26
Enterprise 40, Garden Valley 42
Filer 63, Parma 0
Firth 8, Soda Springs 13
Hagerman 78, Valley 32
Hansen 34, Richfield 20
Hillcrest 49, Thunder Ridge 28
Homedale 28, Kimberly 21
Horseshoe Bend 0, Rimrock 44
Jerome 21, Minico 60
Kamiah 22, Logos 20
Kellogg 14, St. Maries 39
Kuna 14, Middleton 28
Lapwai 14, Prairie 72
Lewiston 46, Clarkston 0
Lewis County Co-Op 12, Salmon River 40
Madison 27, Skyline 28
McCall-Donnelly 54, Timberlake 12
Melba 14, Weiser 32
Meridian 23, Owyhee 27
Moscow 23, Pullman 13
Mountain View 21, Rocky Mountain 31
Murtaugh 42, Rockland 20
New Plymouth 30, Grangeville 20
Newport 35, Priest River 8
North Fremont 26, Teton 21
North Gem 36, Sho-Ban 14
Notus 24, Tri Valley 64
Nyssa 0, Payette 44
Oakley 32, Raft River 74
Ogden 24, Preston 0
Payette 44, Nyssa 0
Post Falls 22, Eastmont 21
Priest River 8, Newport 35
Raft River 74, Oakley 32
Richfield 20, Hansen 34
Rimrock 44, Horseshoe Bend 0
Ririe 41, Marsing 0
Salmon River 40, Lewis County Co-Op 12
Skyline 28, Madison 27
South Fremont 28, West Jefferson 49
Star Valley 28, Sugar-Salem 21
Thunder Ridge 28, Hillcrest 49
Tri Valley 64, Notus 24
Valley 32, Hagerman 78
Vallivue 26, Skyview 6
Weiser 32, Melba 14
Centennial Baptist School vs Grace, 7:00 PM
Glenns Ferry vs Wilder, 8:00 PM
West Side vs Marsh Valley, 8:00 PM
Wendell vs Aberdeen, 8:00 PM
Gooding vs Caldwell, 8:00 PM
West Valley vs Lakeland, 9:00 PM
