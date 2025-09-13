High School

Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final scores from Week 4 of Idaho high school football

Spencer Swaim

Week 4 final scores from Idaho
Week 4 final scores from Idaho / Photo by Jimmy Jones

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 4.

Idaho high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025

American Falls 26, Malad 13

Bear Lake 6, Snake River 37

Bishop Kelly 29, Rigby 15

Blackfoot 41, Pocatello 12

Bonners Ferry 39, Northwest Christian School 42

Borah 7, Capital 55

Buhl 38, Declo 24

Camas County 14, Dietrich 42

Canyon Ridge 14, Mountain Home 7

Capital 55, Borah 7

Carey 58, Castleford 18

Cascade 8, Idaho City 34

Century 42, Idaho Falls 33

Clark Fork 12, Wallace 66

Clearwater Valley 56, Potlatch 58

Coeur d'Alene 37, Sunnyside 13

Cole Valley Christian 3, Nampa Christian 35

Columbia 28, Nampa 20

Davis 15, Sandpoint 45

Dietrich 42, Camas County 14

Eagle 41, Centennial 14

Emmett 27, Ridgevue 26

Enterprise 40, Garden Valley 42

Filer 63, Parma 0

Firth 8, Soda Springs 13

Garden Valley 42, Enterprise 40

Hagerman 78, Valley 32

Hansen 34, Richfield 20

Hillcrest 49, Thunder Ridge 28

Homedale 28, Kimberly 21

Horseshoe Bend 0, Rimrock 44

Idaho City 34, Cascade 8

Jerome 21, Minico 60

Kamiah 22, Logos 20

Kellogg 14, St. Maries 39

Kimberly 21, Homedale 28

Kuna 14, Middleton 28

Lapwai 14, Prairie 72

Lewiston 46, Clarkston 0

Lewis County Co-Op 12, Salmon River 40

Logos 20, Kamiah 22

Madison 27, Skyline 28

McCall-Donnelly 54, Timberlake 12

Melba 14, Weiser 32

Meridian 23, Owyhee 27

Middleton 28, Kuna 14

Minico 60, Jerome 21

Moscow 23, Pullman 13

Mountain View 21, Rocky Mountain 31

Murtaugh 42, Rockland 20

Nampa 20, Columbia 28

Nampa Christian 35, Cole Valley Christian 3

New Plymouth 30, Grangeville 20

Newport 35, Priest River 8

North Fremont 26, Teton 21

North Gem 36, Sho-Ban 14

Northwest Christian School 42, Bonners Ferry 39

Notus 24, Tri Valley 64

Nyssa 0, Payette 44

Oakley 32, Raft River 74

Ogden 24, Preston 0

Owyhee 27, Meridian 23

Parma 0, Filer 63

Payette 44, Nyssa 0

Pocatello 12, Blackfoot 41

Post Falls 22, Eastmont 21

Potlatch 58, Clearwater Valley 56

Prairie 72, Lapwai 14

Preston 0, Ogden 24

Priest River 8, Newport 35

Pullman 13, Moscow 23

Raft River 74, Oakley 32

Richfield 20, Hansen 34

Ridgevue 26, Emmett 27

Rigby 15, Bishop Kelly 29

Rimrock 44, Horseshoe Bend 0

Ririe 41, Marsing 0

Rockland 20, Murtaugh 42

Rocky Mountain 31, Mountain View 21

Salmon River 40, Lewis County Co-Op 12

Sandpoint 45, Davis 15

Sho-Ban 14, North Gem 36

Skyline 28, Madison 27

Snake River 37, Bear Lake 6

Soda Springs 13, Firth 8

South Fremont 28, West Jefferson 49

St. Maries 39, Kellogg 14

Star Valley 28, Sugar-Salem 21

Sugar-Salem 21, Star Valley 28

Sunnyside 13, Coeur d'Alene 37

Teton 21, North Fremont 26

Thunder Ridge 28, Hillcrest 49

Timberlake 12, McCall-Donnelly 54

Tri Valley 64, Notus 24

Valley 32, Hagerman 78

Vallivue 26, Skyview 6

Wallace 66, Clark Fork 12

Weiser 32, Melba 14

West Jefferson 49, South Fremont 28

Centennial Baptist School vs Grace, 7:00 PM

Glenns Ferry vs Wilder, 8:00 PM

West Side vs Marsh Valley, 8:00 PM

Wendell vs Aberdeen, 8:00 PM

Gooding vs Caldwell, 8:00 PM

West Valley vs Lakeland, 9:00 PM

