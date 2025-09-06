Idaho high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Aberdeen 14, Declo 21
American Falls 26, Filer 13
Bear Lake 28, Firth 30
Bishop Kelly 62, Minico 14
Blackfoot 21, Skyline 35
Boise 49, Laguna Creek 7
Bonneville 14, Hillcrest 49
Bonners Ferry 52, St. Maries 24
Borah 21, Vallivue 20
Buhl 14, Mountain Home 0
Burley 20, Emmett 42
Caldwell 0, Columbia 49
Camas County 8, Mackay 48
Canyon Ridge 6, Century 34
Capital 20, Owyhee 28
Carey 26, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 16
Cascade 40, Wilder 6
Castleford 58, Rimrock 14
Centennial 14, Thunder Ridge 48
Challis 22, Richfield 34
Clarkston 18, Moscow 23
Clearwater Valley 14, Glenns Ferry 26
Coeud d'Alene 40, Lewiston 7
Cokeville 0, West Jefferson 7
Cole Valley Christian 27, Melba 13
Council 14, Kamiah 18
Deary 14, Tri Valley 64
Dietrich 14, Rockland 58
Eagle 35, Skyview 21
Emmett 42, Burley 20
Fruitland 50, New Plymouth 7
Gooding 21, Homedale 48
Grace 50, Murtaugh 22
Grangeville 6, Priest River 42
Hagerman 0, Kendrick 59
Hansen 78, Watersprings 30
Highland 6, Skyridge 70
Horseshoe Bend 8, Idaho City 54
Idaho Falls 20, Pocatello 34
Jerome 14, Twin Falls 56
Kimberly 28, Snake River 7
Kuna 20, Nampa 12
Lakeland 24, Weiser 9
Lakeside 6, Lewis County Co-Op 64
Lapwai 0, Logos 40
Mackay 48, Camas County 8
Madison 9, Middleton 7
Malad 12, Ririe 44
Marsing 67, Wendell 8
Marsh Valley 8, North Fremont 44
McCall-Donnelly 20, Nampa Christian 34
Meridian 0, Mountain View 49
Nelson 15, Timberline 43
North Fremont 44, Marsh Valley 8
North Gem 12, Shoshone 52
Notus 6, Raft River 60
Nyssa 8, Parma 19
Oakley 28, Potlatch 52
Orofino 0, Salmon 6
Post Falls 31, Sandpoint 34
Prairie 38, Valley 30
Preston 14, Star Valley 56
Provo 14, Rocky Mountain 49
Ridgevue 53, Wood River 7
Rigby 42, Syracuse 38
Salmon River 36, Timberline 22
Shelley 14, Sugar-Salem 28
Skyridge 70, Highland 6
Soap Lake 0, Wallace 66
South Fremont 34, West Side 30
Thunder Ridge 48, Centennial 14
Timberlake 6, West Valley 48
Timberline 43, Nelson 15
Watersprings 30, Hansen 78
West Jefferson 7, Cokeville 0
Wood River 7, Ridgevue 53