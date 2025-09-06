High School

Idaho high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025

See every final score from week three of Idaho high school football

Spencer Swaim

See every final score from week three of Idaho high school football
See every final score from week three of Idaho high school football / Photo by Jimmy Jones

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Idaho high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025

Aberdeen 14, Declo 21

American Falls 26, Filer 13

Bear Lake 28, Firth 30

Bishop Kelly 62, Minico 14

Blackfoot 21, Skyline 35

Boise 49, Laguna Creek 7

Bonneville 14, Hillcrest 49

Bonners Ferry 52, St. Maries 24

Borah 21, Vallivue 20

Buhl 14, Mountain Home 0

Burley 20, Emmett 42

Caldwell 0, Columbia 49

Camas County 8, Mackay 48

Canyon Ridge 6, Century 34

Capital 20, Owyhee 28

Carey 26, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 16

Cascade 40, Wilder 6

Castleford 58, Rimrock 14

Centennial 14, Thunder Ridge 48

Century 34, Canyon Ridge 6

Challis 22, Richfield 34

Clarkston 18, Moscow 23

Clearwater Valley 14, Glenns Ferry 26

Coeud d'Alene 40, Lewiston 7

Cokeville 0, West Jefferson 7

Cole Valley Christian 27, Melba 13

Columbia 49, Caldwell 0

Council 14, Kamiah 18

Deary 14, Tri Valley 64

Declo 21, Aberdeen 14

Dietrich 14, Rockland 58

Eagle 35, Skyview 21

Emmett 42, Burley 20

Filer 13, American Falls 26

Firth 30, Bear Lake 28

Fruitland 50, New Plymouth 7

Glenns Ferry 26, Clearwater Valley 14

Gooding 21, Homedale 48

Grace 50, Murtaugh 22

Grangeville 6, Priest River 42

Hagerman 0, Kendrick 59

Hansen 78, Watersprings 30

Highland 6, Skyridge 70

Hillcrest 49, Bonneville 14

Homedale 48, Gooding 21

Horseshoe Bend 8, Idaho City 54

Idaho City 54, Horseshoe Bend 8

Idaho Falls 20, Pocatello 34

Jerome 14, Twin Falls 56

Kamiah 18, Council 14

Kendrick 59, Hagerman 0

Kimberly 28, Snake River 7

Kuna 20, Nampa 12

Laguna Creek 7, Boise 49

Lakeland 24, Weiser 9

Lakeside 6, Lewis County Co-Op 64

Lapwai 0, Logos 40

Lewis County Co-Op 64, Lakeside 6

Lewiston 7, Coeur d'Alene 40

Logos 40, Lapwai 0

Lost Rivers (Butte County) 16, Carey 26

Mackay 48, Camas County 8

Madison 9, Middleton 7

Malad 12, Ririe 44

Marsing 67, Wendell 8

Marsh Valley 8, North Fremont 44

McCall-Donnelly 20, Nampa Christian 34

Melba 13, Cole Valley Christian 27

Meridian 0, Mountain View 49

Middleton 7, Madison 9

Minico 14, Bishop Kelly 62

Moscow 23, Clarkston 18

Mountain Home 0, Buhl 14

Mountain View 49, Meridian 0

Murtaugh 22, Grace 50

Nampa 12, Kuna 20

Nampa Christian 34, McCall-Donnelly 20

Nelson 15, Timberline 43

New Plymouth 7, Fruitland 50

North Fremont 44, Marsh Valley 8

North Gem 12, Shoshone 52

Notus 6, Raft River 60

Nyssa 8, Parma 19

Oakley 28, Potlatch 52

Orofino 0, Salmon 6

Owyhee 28, Capital 20

Parma 19, Nyssa 8

Pocatello 34, Idaho Falls 20

Post Falls 31, Sandpoint 34

Potlatch 52, Oakley 28

Prairie 38, Valley 30

Preston 14, Star Valley 56

Priest River 42, Grangeville 6

Provo 14, Rocky Mountain 49

Raft River 60, Notus 6

Richfield 34, Challis 22

Ridgevue 53, Wood River 7

Rigby 42, Syracuse 38

Rimrock 14, Castleford 58

Ririe 44, Malad 12

Rockland 58, Dietrich 14

Rocky Mountain 49, Provo 14

Salmon 6, Orofino 0

Salmon River 36, Timberline 22

Sandpoint 34, Post Falls 31

Shelley 14, Sugar-Salem 28

Shoshone 52, North Gem 12

Skyline 35, Blackfoot 21

Skyridge 70, Highland 6

Skyview 21, Eagle 35

Snake River 7, Kimberly 28

Soap Lake 0, Wallace 66

South Fremont 34, West Side 30

St. Maries 24, Bonners Ferry 52

Star Valley 56, Preston 14

Sugar-Salem 28, Shelley 14

Syracuse 38, Rigby 42

Thunder Ridge 48, Centennial 14

Timberlake 6, West Valley 48

Timberline 22, Salmon River 36

Timberline 43, Nelson 15

Tri Valley 64, Deary 14

Twin Falls 56, Jerome 14

Valley 30, Prairie 38

Vallivue 20, Borah 21

Wallace 66, Soap Lake 0

Watersprings 30, Hansen 78

Weiser 9, Lakeland 24

Wendell 8, Marsing 67

West Jefferson 7, Cokeville 0

West Side 30, South Fremont 34

West Valley 48, Timberlake 6

Wilder 6, Cascade 40

Wood River 7, Ridgevue 53

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho