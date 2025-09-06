Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across Idaho on Friday, September 5, including 13 games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Idaho High School Football Scoreboard.
The two ranked on ranked matchups of the night in the state of Idaho include No. 9 Bishop Kelly going to No. 11 Minico and No. 8 Madison going to No. 15 Middleton.
Idaho High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Idaho high school football moves through the early part of the season.
IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 15 games scheduled in the IHSAA 6A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 8 Madison going to No. 15 Middleton Friday night. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 17 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 9 Bishop Kelly going to No. 11 Minico Friday night. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 16 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 12 Homedale going to Gooding. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 14 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 5. The first game kicks off between West Jefferson and Cokeville at 3:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 12 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 5. The first game kicks off between Wilder and Cascade at 4:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 14 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 5. The first game kicks off between Mackay and Camas County at 3:30pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard
