Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
The final week of Idaho high school football regular season saw conference championships decided and set up a three-way tiebreaker playoff Monday night in North Idaho that will set the Class 5A state bracket.
Going into the postseason, here are this week’s High School on SI Idaho Top 15 statewide football rankings.
1. Bishop Kelly (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Emmett 35-16
Next up: vs. Emmett, Oct. 24
The Knights closed the regular season by defeating the team they’ll now face as the No. 2 seed in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Ben Avella was 12-of-17 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns for Bishop Kelly.
2. Rigby (8-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Thunder Ridge 52-7
Next up: vs. Mountain View-Highland winner, Nov. 7
The defending 6A champion Trojans are the top seed in the upper half of the bracket and will have homefield advantage through the semifinals after disposing of the Titans in their regular-season finale, with senior QB Jacob Flowers throwing for touchdowns on their first three drives.
3. Timberline (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 6 Eagle 35-33
Next up: vs. Middleton-Capital winner, Nov. 7
The Wolves won the first 6A Southern Idaho Conference title in the program’s 28-year history when junior Hagen Clint kicked a 32-yard field goal as the clock hit triple zeroes. The victory clinched the No. 1 seed in the bottom half of the bracket and homefield advantage through the semifinals.
4. Rocky Mountain (8-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Kuna 42-13
Next up: vs. Owyhee, Oct. 31
The Grizzlies bounced back from their first loss of the season to clinch a 6A playoff spot and a first-round home game, rolling up a season-high 509 total yards as junior RB Oakley Baxter ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
5. Hillcrest (8-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Idaho Falls 55-6
Next up: vs. Shelley, Oct. 31
The defending 5A champion Knights cruised to the season-closing victory and earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
6. Eagle (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Timberline 35-33
Next up: vs. Rocky Mountain-Owyhee winner, Nov. 7
The Mustangs grabbed a 33-32 lead on Noah Burnham’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:46 left, but despite sacking Timberline QB Jack Brant twice on its final drive and seeing a potential go-ahead touchdown pass wiped out by penalty, they couldn’t hold on to capture their first 6A SIC title since 2023.
7. Fruitland (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. McCall-Donnelly 52-27
Next up: vs. Buhl-McCall-Donnelly winner, Nov. 7
The Grizzlies clinched the No. 1 seed in the 4A bracket, rolling up 516 total yards as junior QB Titus Vidlak threw for 298 yards and five touchdowns and also picked off a pass on defense.
8. Sugar-Salem (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Teton 54-8
Next up: vs. Snake River-Gooding winner, Nov. 7
The defending 4A champion Diggers are the No. 2 seed in the 12-team field, with senior RB Kimball Tonks running for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Latrell Markle had two interceptions and a 57-yard touchdown catch.
9. Madison (6-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 10 Highland 28-17
Next up: vs. Boise, Oct. 31
The Bobcats held the Rams to 222 total yards and forced three turnovers to earn the 6A Eastern District’s No. 2 seed and a first-round home game.
10. Highland (6-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Madison 28-17
Next up: at No. 14 Mountain View, Oct. 31
The Rams still earned an at-large berth in the 6A playoffs despite losing to Madison in the season finale, watching a 17-14 halftime lead evaporate in the third quarter. Star junior RB Cedric Mitchell was held to 61 total yards.
11. Skyline (7-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Bonneville 47-21
Next up: TBD, Oct. 31
The Grizzlies earned the No. 3 seed in the 5A playoffs thanks in part to senior Zyan Crockett’s three touchdowns but won’t learn their first-round opponent until the North Idaho tiebreaker Monday night.
12. Homedale (8-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Cole Valley Christian 70-26
Next up: vs. Weiser-Teton winner, Nov. 7
The Trojans secured the No. 3 seed in the 4A playoffs, building a 63-18 halftime lead as senior RB Kade Hall ran for 109 yards and four touchdowns while QB Xavier Uranga was 13-of-15 passing for 173 yards and two scores.
13. Coeur d’Alene (6-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Life Christian Academy (WA) 41-7
Next up: vs. Madison-Boise winner, Nov. 7
The Vikings already had secured the 6A Inland Empire League’s top seed into the playoffs and a first-round bye before closing the regular season by routing the Eagles at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Senior Ty Paulin ran for two touchdowns and grabbed one of CdA’s three interceptions.
14. Mountain View (6-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Meridian 41-0
Next up: vs. No. 10 Highland, Oct. 31
The Mavericks punched their ticket to the postseason and a first-round home game by romping past the Warriors behind a big night from senior QB Henry Nelson, who was 17-of-19 passing for 236 yards and five touchdowns.
15. Sandpoint (7-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Idle
Next up: TBD
The Bulldogs will participate in a Kansas tiebreaker with Lakeland and Lewiston on Monday to determine the 5A Inland Empire League’s automatic qualifier to the state playoffs and a first-round host, although all three will be in the bracket.
Dropped out
None