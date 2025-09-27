Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 58 games scheduled across Idaho on Friday, September 26, including 12 games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Idaho High School Football Scoreboard.
The ranked on ranked matchup of the night in the state of Idaho is No. 12 Sandpoint going to No.14 Coeur d'Alene.
Idaho High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With twelve games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Idaho high school football moves through the middle of the season.
IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are ten games scheduled in the IHSAA 6A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 14 Coeur d'Alene hosting No. 12 Sandpoint. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 14 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 2 Bishop Kelly going to Columbia. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are nine games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 8 Homedale going to Payette. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are ten games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 26. The first game kicks off at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 11 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 26. The first games kicks off at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 15 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 26. The first game kicks off at 2:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
