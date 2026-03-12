2026 Iowa (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 13
The 2026 Iowa high school boys basketball playoffs continue on March 13th with the semifinal round of the IHSAA statewide tournaments.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Iowa high school boys basketball playoffs.
The State Championship games will be held on March 13th.
2026 Iowa High School Boys Basketball Class 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - March 12, 2026
2026 Iowa High School Boys Basketball Class 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - March 12, 2026
2026 Iowa High School Boys Basketball Class 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - March 12, 2026
2026 Iowa High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSAA) - March 12, 2026
