Week 5 of Idaho High School Football Brings a Top-15 Showdown and Upset Potential
Week 5 of the high school football season in Idaho has arrived, and High School on SI Idaho will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state — including a matchup featuring two teams ranked in the High School on SI Idaho Top 15.
No. 12 Sandpoint (5-0) at No. 14 Coeur d’Alene (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The North Idaho rivalry took a nine-year break before returning in 2020, with the Vikings maintaining their dominance in the series — CdA won 46-20 last year for its eighth consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.
No. 2 Bishop Kelly (4-0) at Columbia (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Wildcats have already matched their win total of a year ago but will face their biggest test yet against the Knights, led by senior QB Ben Avella (1,057 yards, 16 touchdowns), a Carroll College commit.
No. 8 Homedale (4-0) at Payette (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Pirates can match their 2024 win total with an upset of the Trojans, who beat Payette 59-7 a year ago — their 12th consecutive victory in the series.
Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
1. Rocky Mountain (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Capital 55-49
Next up: at Centennial, Sept. 26
The Grizzlies won a wild one against the Golden Eagles to keep their hold on the top spot this week. Boise State commit Rasean Jones ran for 199 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
2. Bishop Kelly (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Nampa 55-27
Next up: at Columbia, Sept. 26
Senior QB Ben Avella had another big night for the Knights, throwing for 218 yards and four touchdowns, while RB Eli Lynes ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass.
3. Hillcrest (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 6 Skyline 25-19
Next up: at Shelley, Sept. 26
The Knights led 25-0 with three minutes left as QB Tyson Sweetwood ran for two touchdowns, threw for another, and Rylan Borgmann kicked two field goals. Then, they had to withstand a furious rally to hold on for the victory.
4. Eagle (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def Boise 49-17
Next up: at Mountain View, Sept. 26
QB Austin Ramsey threw for 265 yards and five touchdowns (three to WR Cooper Murphy), while RB Noah Burnham ran for 124 yards and two scores and caught a TD pass.
5. Rigby (3-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Lewiston, Sept. 25
The Trojans got an extra week to recover from their first loss since the 2024 season opener before hosting Lewiston.
6. Skyline (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Hillcrest 25-19
Next up: at Idaho Falls, Sept. 26
The Grizzlies didn’t get on the board until 2:17 remained in the game, but back-to-back onside kick recoveries allowed them to close to within one score in just 82 seconds. The third time was not the charm, and the comeback fell short.
7. Highland (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Thunder Ridge 38-23
Next up: at Pocatello, Sept. 26
Junior RB Cedric Mitchell paced the Rams attack with 206 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while junior QB Jacob Vincent tossed two touchdown passes.
8. Homedale (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Jerome 62-21
Next up: at Payette, Sept. 26
QB Xavier Uranga completed 10 of 16 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, while Javid Blewett and Kade Hall each ran for two scores.
9. Sugar-Salem (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Kimberly 35-14
Next up: at Preston, Oct. 3
Junior QB Frank Fillmore had an efficient night, with four of his six completions going for touchdowns — all to different receivers — while throwing for 215 yards.
10. Madison (3-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Blackfoot 32-24
Next up: vs. Thunder Ridge, Sept. 26
The Bobcats forced three turnovers and senior Braysen Stoddard kicked a 43-yard field goal just before halftime to give Madison an 18-16 lead it would not relinquish.
11. Owyhee (4-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Borah 26-16
Next up: vs. Kuna, Sept. 26
The Storm are 4-0 for the first time in the program’s five-year history, with Boise State commit Ryan Brekke running for 131 yards and catching a touchdown pass.
12. Sandpoint (5-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Pocatello 56-15
Next up: at No. 14 Coeur d’Alene, Sept. 26
The Bulldogs recovered two fumbles and picked off two passes, and senior QB Braden Buckhout threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns as they improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004.
13. Timberline (4-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Meridian 33-7
Next up: at Capital, Sept. 26
The Wolves defense came up big again, forcing three turnovers and recording three sacks while senior QB Jack Brant ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns while tossing a TD pass.
14. Coeur d'Alene (2-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 12 Sandpoint, Sept. 26
The bye week comes at the perfect time for the Vikings to get ready for their annual rivalry game against their North Idaho neighbor.
15. Middleton (3-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Centennial 44-0
Next up: at Meridian, Sept. 26
The Vikings held Centennial to just 62 total yards, and QB Briar Baughman was 13-of-20 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown.