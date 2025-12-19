2025 Idaho High School All-State Football Team
Another fantastic high school football season is in the books around Idaho, and now, it’s time to take a look at who the top players from around the state regardless of classification were.
Bishop Kelly, which won the Class 5A title and finished atop the final High School On SI Idaho rankings, had five players make the squad — the most of any school. In all, 17 schools had at least one player on the 2025 High School On SI Idaho all-state football team.
Offense
Quarterback
Ben Avella, sr., Bishop Kelly
The Carroll College commit led the Knights to the 5A championship, throwing for 2,617 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions while also running for 415 yards and five scores.
Second team: Titus Vidlak, jr., Fruitland
Running backs
Noah Burnham, sr., Eagle
The Mustangs standout was a threat in both the run game, where he ran for 1,414 yards and 15 touchdowns, and the pass game, catching 26 balls out of the backfield for 343 yards and six scores.
Amani Morel, sr., Rigby
Morel fought through a torn labrum and torn ankle ligaments for most of the season to lead the Trojans to a second consecutive 6A title, running for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the final to cap off a season in which he gained 1,106 yards and found the end zone 23 times.
Second team: Jackson Cheslak, sr., Columbia; Kolter Lewis, sr., Ririe
Wide receivers
Joe Barrett, jr., Kimberly
The Bulldogs made it back to the 4A title game for the first time in 44 years thanks in large part to having the state’s receiving leader regardless of classification, catching 66 passes for 1,127 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Hudson Lewis, sr., Timberline
The University of Oregon got itself a winner when it flipped the 3-star Wolves standout late in the recruiting cycle, as the 6A player of the year was phenomenal in leading the team to its first SIC title and appearance in the state final, catching a 6A-best 62 passes for 1,026 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Second team: Rasean Jones, sr., Rocky Mountain; Dominic Wolthuis, sr., Bishop Kelly
Flex
Zyan Crockett, sr., Skyline
The Grizzlies moved their dynamic playmaker all over the formation to exploit his abilities, and he finished with 1,729 all-purpose yards, rushing for 838 yards and 18 touchdowns and catching 37 passes for 831 yards and seven scores.
Second team: Tyson Sweetwood, sr., Hillcrest
Tight end
Preston McDaniel, sr., Thunder Ridge
The Utah State signee was one of the few bright spots for the Titans this fall, catching 30 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns.
Second team: Ryan Brekke, sr., Owyhee
Center
Brandon Root, jr., Bishop Kelly
The anchor of an offensive line that fueled an attack that averaged 392.8 yards and 42.2 points per game didn’t allow a sack in 13 games for the 5A state champion.
Second team: Kingston Critchfield, sr., Eagle
Guards
Brody Hale, jr., Bishop Kelly
Hale played primarily on the interior of the Knights line, although the 5A all-state first-team selection could also slide to tackle in a pinch.
Cache Williams, sr., Rigby
The 6-2, 285-pounder fueled a punishing run game for the two-time 6A champs, helping the Trojans average 426 yards per game.
Second team: Wyatt Cox, sr., Skyline; Rocky Weatherspoon, jr., Fruitland
Tackles
Kelvin Obot, sr., Fruitland
One of the top tackle recruits in the country earned MaxPreps state player of the year honors this season and signed with Utah after a dominating final season for the Grizzlies with 85 pancake blocks.
Jax Tanner, sr., Rocky Mountain
Tanner has earned every accolade possible for an offensive lineman, earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a junior and Under Armour All-America this season, with the BYU signee making 120 pancake blocks at right tackle.
Second team: Donovin Jara, sr., Rigby; Andrew Price, sr., Timberline
Offensive player of the year
WR Hudson Lewis, sr., Timberline
Defense
Defensive tackles
Jeremiah Minnett, sr., Eagle
Minnett might be a bit undersized for the interior line at 6-0, 230, but he was a disruptor up front for the Mustangs, finishing with 70 tackles (13 for loss), 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Quentin Powers, sr., Bishop Kelly
Powers controlled the middle of the line at nose tackle for the 5A champion Knights, finishing with 59 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks and a forced fumble.
Second team: Kyle Bott, sr., Declo; Kaden Dille, soph., Kimberly
Defensive ends
Evert Eells, jr., Vallivue
The 5A SIC Defensive Player of the Year had a monster year for the Falcons, finishing the season with 92 tackles (23 for loss) and 15.5 sacks to lead them back to the playoffs.
Riggins Stoor, sr., Mountain View
The 6A leader in sacks with 14 and forced fumbles (five) added 35 tackles (15 for loss) and nine hurries during a breakout year for the Mavericks, winning SIC River Division Defensive Player of the Year.
Second team: Boston Balsmeier, sr., Rigby; Porter Higley, sr., Buhl
Linebackers
Kaiser Henne, sr., Nampa Christian
The WIC Defensive Player of the Year helped lead the Trojans to the 3A state championship, making 19 tackles in the final against Ririe and finishing with a team-high 143 tackles (22 for loss) and an interception.
Drew Holman, sr., Middleton
Holman is better-known as one of the top catching prospects in the Northwest, set to play at the University of Portland next spring, but he was a tackling machine in the middle of the Vikings defense, leading 6A with 173 tackles to help them reach the state quarterfinals.
Nash O’Kelley, sr., Timberline
The University of Idaho preferred walk-on led the first-time 6A finalists with 112 tackles (six for loss), three interceptions and five pass breakups.
Titus Osterman, jr., Kimberly
The state’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports has an offer from the University of Washington and also has drawn interest from Utah, California, Utah State and Washington State — and his 96 tackles (12 for loss) and two blocked field goals for the 4A finalists won’t hurt his cause.
Second team: Ian Dahlin, sr., Coeur d’Alene; Tyce Fisher, jr., Homedale; Noah Horn, sr., Bishop Kelly; Cache Summers, sr., Madison
Cornerbacks
Fabian Robles Pierce, sr., Buhl
Robles Pierce is headed to Eastern Oregon University in the fall, but he was a stalwart on the outside for the Indians, making 87 tackles, breaking up 15 passes and picking off two for the 4A quarterfinalists.
Jared Thiel, soph., Bishop Kelly
Thiel showed he’s already one of the Northwest’s top cover corners during a stellar sophomore season during which he had 10 interceptions, broke up 11 passes, recovered four fumbles and made 51 tackles (five for loss).
Second team: Cannon Korth, sr., Rigby; Dylan O’Brien, sr., Nampa Christian
Safeties
Rasean Jones, sr., Rocky Mountain
The Boise State signee and transfer from Baker (Ore.) showed off his versatility on both sides of the ball for the Grizzlies, playing running back and receiver on offense and sliding between corner and strong safety in the secondary, finishing with 36 tackles and five interceptions.
Gage Searle, sr., Skyline
Searle was solid in run support, making 128 tackles, and also in pass defense, picking off four passes and breaking up nine for the 5A semifinalist.
Second team: Adrian Gonzalez, sr., Century; Zayah Wright, sr., Eagle
Flex
Grady Walgamott, sr., Homedale
The 4A champion Trojans lined their standout lineman all across the front, and he dominated wherever they put him, as he finished with 57 tackles (11 for loss) and seven sacks.
Second team: Rowan Rupp, sr., Rocky Mountain
Defensive player of the year
CB Jared Thiel, soph., Bishop Kelly
Special Teams
Kicker
Braysen Stoddard, sr., Madison
Stoddard showed off his powerful leg throughout the year for the Bobcats, making 11 of 15 field goals, including a 53-yarder and three others from 40-plus yards, and 26 of 30 PATs to go with 25 touchdowns and three successful onside kicks.
Second team: Lukas Hall, sr., Homedale
Punter
Lukas Hall, sr., Homedale
The Trojans rarely had to punt on their way to the 4A state title, but when they did, their special-teams ace could flip the field, averaging a career-best 42.2 yards — he averaged 41 per punt during his career — with a long of 59 yards.
Second team: Hunter Cordell, sr., Pocatello
Returner
Cameron Johnson, sr., Ridgevue
Johnson made Warhawks opponents regret their decision to kick to him, returning two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns and averaging 29.5 yards per punt return.
Second team: Quincey Clay, soph., Capital
Coach of the year
Ryan Fleischmann, Century
The Diamondbacks entered the season on a 17-game losing streak that stretched back to the final week of the 2022 season. Suddenly, this year, they couldn’t lose, going 8-0 in the regular season (their first undefeated regular season in almost a quarter-century), then beating Columbia in the first round of the 5A playoffs for their first postseason win since 2020 before their magical run ended against Twin Falls in the quarterfinals.