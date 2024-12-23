Vote: Who Was The Top Sophomore Football Player In Idaho Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the West Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where sophomores that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top sophomore football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the West Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 15 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Carter Perry, QB, Preston
The sophomore passer this past season completed 162-of-274 passes for 2,333 yards and 22 touchdowns. Also rushed for 207 yards and seven scores.
Titus Vidlak, QB, Fruitland
Vidlak was named conference player of the year after leading Fruitland to a quarterfinal playoff game and throwing for 2,649 yards and accounting for 33 total touchdowns.
Porter Keller, QB, Kellogg
Keller played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this past season and ended up completing 135-of-253 passes for 1,936 yards and 19 touchdowns. Reichman rushed for 309 yards and scored four times on the ground.
Cougar Stockham, QB, Gooding
The sophomore quarterback was superb for Gooding, completing 59-of-130 passes for 719 yards and 10 touchdowns. Stockham added 386 yards on the ground. Also made six tackles and picked off three passes on defense.
Lino Senio, QB, Kuna
Senio was one of the state's top sophomore passers in 2024, completing 129-of-189 passes for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Nate Fegert, RB/DB, Priest River
Fegert was strong out of the backfield for Priest River, rushing for 651 yards on 53 carries and scoring six touchdowns. On defense, Fegert has made 57 tackles, nine for loss and two sacks.
Tito Villano, RB, Century
The sophomore tailback helped carry the load out of the backfield this past season, carrying the ball 156 times for 639 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Joe Barrett, WR/DB, Kimberly
Barrett was one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 30 passes for 649 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. The safety made 16 tackles and picked off a pass on defense.
Elloit Schrack, WR, Capital
The Capital wide receiver was stellar this fall, catching 46 passes for 619 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Joel Philpot, WR, Fruitland
Philpot was one of the state leaders among sophomores in receiving, catching 32 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns.
Ben Murray, LB, Coeur d'Alene
The leading tackler among all sophomores was Murray of Coeur d'Alene. Murray this past season notched 123 tackles, 10 went for a loss and two sacks. Also rushed for 748 yards and scored eight times on offense.
Isaac Hall, LB, West Jefferson
Hall, a middle linebacker for West Jefferson, had himself a solid sophomore campaign. The linebacker notched 107 tackles and six went for a loss.
Wes Troke, DE, New Plymouth
The New Plymouth defensive end had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 65 tackles, seven going for a loss and six sacks.
Evert Eells, DE, Vallivue
Eells found his way into the opposing backfield plenty this past fall season. The sophomore finished racking up 52 tackles, 11 going for loss and seven sacks.
Alec Campos, DB, Homedale
The sophomore defensive back was among the leaders in the interception department, racking up three picks so far this season.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi