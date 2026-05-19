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2026 Illinois (IHSA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 19

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Illinois high school softball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
Pitcher Cami Carter, right, and catcher Dani Goodman walk back dejected as Carterville players celebrate just after scoring the winning run in the IHSA Class 2A softball state title game Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Peoria. North Boone took second in the state.
Pitcher Cami Carter, right, and catcher Dani Goodman walk back dejected as Carterville players celebrate just after scoring the winning run in the IHSA Class 2A softball state title game Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Peoria. North Boone took second in the state. | Jay Taft/Rockford Register Star / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2026 Illinois high school softball playoffs continue on May 19 with the early Regional rounds across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 IHSA state championship games will begin on June 6.

2026 Illinois High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Concord (Triopia) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Elkville (Elverado) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Hardin (Calhoun) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Lanark (Eastland) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - LeRoy Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Shabbona (Indian Creek) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Williamsfield Sectional

2026 Illinois High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Brimfield Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Marengo Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Monticello Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Nashville Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Pinckneyville Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Pontiac Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Williamsville Sectional

2026 Illinois High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Antioch Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Belvidere (North) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Centralia (H.S) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Lincoln Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - New Lenox (Providence Catholic) Sectional

2026 Illinois High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Barrington Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Bartlett Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Bradley (B. -Bourdonnais) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Chicago (Marist) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Chicago (Whitney Young) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional

2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Yorkville (H.S.) Sectional

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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