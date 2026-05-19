2026 Illinois (IHSA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 19

The 2026 Illinois high school softball playoffs continue on May 19 with the early Regional rounds across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 IHSA state championship games will begin on June 6.

2026 Illinois High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

2026 Illinois High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

2026 Illinois High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

2026 Illinois High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026

More Coverage from High School On SI