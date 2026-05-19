2026 Illinois (IHSA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 19
Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Illinois high school softball playoffs
The 2026 Illinois high school softball playoffs continue on May 19 with the early Regional rounds across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school softball playoffs.
The 2026 IHSA state championship games will begin on June 6.
2026 Illinois High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Concord (Triopia) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Elkville (Elverado) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Hardin (Calhoun) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Lanark (Eastland) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - LeRoy Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Shabbona (Indian Creek) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 1A Softball Tournament - Williamsfield Sectional
2026 Illinois High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Brimfield Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Marengo Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Monticello Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Nashville Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Pinckneyville Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Pontiac Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 2A Softball Tournament - Williamsville Sectional
2026 Illinois High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Antioch Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Belvidere (North) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Centralia (H.S) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - Lincoln Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 3A Softball Tournament - New Lenox (Providence Catholic) Sectional
2026 Illinois High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IHSA) - May 19, 2026
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Barrington Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Bartlett Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Bradley (B. -Bourdonnais) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Chicago (Marist) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Chicago (Whitney Young) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional
2026 IHSA (Illinois) 4A Softball Tournament - Yorkville (H.S.) Sectional
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SPENCER SWAIM
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.