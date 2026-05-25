MLB Standings Show Just How Wild Cubs' Season Has Already Been
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As Major League Baseball teams play their annual Memorial Day showcases, it's finally time to start putting a little bit of stock into the current standings. This is roughly the 1/3 mark of the year, which represents a decent sample size. It's tough to win a division or a World Series before June but it's entirely possible to lose them. Just ask the Mets or Red Sox, teams that are looking at 13-game deficits in their respective divisions. Or the Tigers, who could not possibly have expected to be a full 10 1/2 games behind the first place Guardians to this point.
A lot can happen in a few months, so it's not over for any team that's capable of catching fire. And just because a franchise finds itself with what looks like a comfortable cushion, it's far too early to spike the football.
Consider the topsy-turvy season already experienced by the Cubs. Losers of eight consecutive, they've fallen within five games of .500 and to third in the National League Central. This is the longest current losing streak in baseball and comes after two separate 10-game winning streaks by Chicago. So in short, they love to be either extremely hot or extremely cold with precious little room for anything in between.
Which makes an already competitive division, where every team has a shot to finish above .500, all the more interesting. It feels like all five sides are just one prolonged winning streak of taking control of the top spot and one lengthy losing streak away from falling out of contention completely.
Latest MLB scores
Pirates 4, Blue Jays 1
Guardians 3, Phillies 1
Dodgers 5, Brewers 1
Athletics 5, Padres 2
Orioles 5, Tigers 3
Yankees 2, Rays 0
Astros 8, Cubs 5
Nationals 2, Braves 1
Tigers 4, Orioles 1
Marlins 4, Mets 0
Giants 8, White Sox 5
Angels 2, Rangers 1
Twins 6, Red Sox 5
Royals 8, Mariners 6
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 1
Latest MLB standings
National League East
Team
Records
Game Behind
Braves
36-18
--
Nationals
27-27
9.0
Phillies
26-27
9.5
Marlins
25-29
11.0
Mets
22-31
13.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Brewers
30-20
--
Cardinals
29-22
1.5
Cubs
29-24
2.5
Reds
27-25
4.0
Pirates
27-26
4.5
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Dodgers
33-20
--
Padres
31-21
1.5
Diamondbacks
28-24
4.5
Giants
22-31
11.0
Rockies
20-34
13.5
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Rays
34-16
--
Yankees
31-22
4.5
Blue Jays
25-28
10.5
Orioles
23-30
12.5
Red Sox
22-30
13.0
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
32-23
--
White Sox
26-26
4.5
Twins
26-27
5.0
Royals
22-31
9.0
Tigers
21-33
10.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
27-26
--
Mariners
25-29
2.5
Rangers
24-28
2.5
Astros
23-31
4.5
Angels
20-34
7.5
Memorial Day MLB schedule
All times ET
Cubs vs. Pirates, 1:35 p.m.
Rays vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m.
Twins vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cardinals vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m.
Yankees vs. Royals, 3:40 p.m.
Reds vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants, 5:05 p.m.
Nationals vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.
Phillies vs. Padres, 6:40 p.m.
Astros vs. Rangers, 7:05 p.m.
Marlins vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Rockies vs. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Mariners vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster