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MLB Standings Show Just How Wild Cubs' Season Has Already Been

Chicago is currently on an eight-game losing skid after two separate prolonged winning streaks this year.
Kyle Koster|
The Cubs have been red-hot and ice-cold at various times this year.
The Cubs have been red-hot and ice-cold at various times this year. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

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Chicago Cubs

As Major League Baseball teams play their annual Memorial Day showcases, it's finally time to start putting a little bit of stock into the current standings. This is roughly the 1/3 mark of the year, which represents a decent sample size. It's tough to win a division or a World Series before June but it's entirely possible to lose them. Just ask the Mets or Red Sox, teams that are looking at 13-game deficits in their respective divisions. Or the Tigers, who could not possibly have expected to be a full 10 1/2 games behind the first place Guardians to this point.

A lot can happen in a few months, so it's not over for any team that's capable of catching fire. And just because a franchise finds itself with what looks like a comfortable cushion, it's far too early to spike the football.

Consider the topsy-turvy season already experienced by the Cubs. Losers of eight consecutive, they've fallen within five games of .500 and to third in the National League Central. This is the longest current losing streak in baseball and comes after two separate 10-game winning streaks by Chicago. So in short, they love to be either extremely hot or extremely cold with precious little room for anything in between.

Which makes an already competitive division, where every team has a shot to finish above .500, all the more interesting. It feels like all five sides are just one prolonged winning streak of taking control of the top spot and one lengthy losing streak away from falling out of contention completely.

Latest MLB scores

Pirates 4, Blue Jays 1

Guardians 3, Phillies 1

Dodgers 5, Brewers 1

Athletics 5, Padres 2

Orioles 5, Tigers 3

Yankees 2, Rays 0

Astros 8, Cubs 5

Nationals 2, Braves 1

Tigers 4, Orioles 1

Marlins 4, Mets 0

Giants 8, White Sox 5

Angels 2, Rangers 1

Twins 6, Red Sox 5

Royals 8, Mariners 6

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 1

Latest MLB standings

National League East

Team

Records

Game Behind

Braves

36-18

--

Nationals

27-27

9.0

Phillies

26-27

9.5

Marlins

25-29

11.0

Mets

22-31

13.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Brewers

30-20

--

Cardinals

29-22

1.5

Cubs

29-24

2.5

Reds

27-25

4.0

Pirates

27-26

4.5

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

33-20

--

Padres

31-21

1.5

Diamondbacks

28-24

4.5

Giants

22-31

11.0

Rockies

20-34

13.5

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Rays

34-16

--

Yankees

31-22

4.5

Blue Jays

25-28

10.5

Orioles

23-30

12.5

Red Sox

22-30

13.0

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

32-23

--

White Sox

26-26

4.5

Twins

26-27

5.0

Royals

22-31

9.0

Tigers

21-33

10.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Athletics

27-26

--

Mariners

25-29

2.5

Rangers

24-28

2.5

Astros

23-31

4.5

Angels

20-34

7.5

Memorial Day MLB schedule

All times ET

Cubs vs. Pirates, 1:35 p.m.

Rays vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m.

Twins vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m.

Yankees vs. Royals, 3:40 p.m.

Reds vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants, 5:05 p.m.

Nationals vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.

Phillies vs. Padres, 6:40 p.m.

Astros vs. Rangers, 7:05 p.m.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Rockies vs. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Mariners vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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