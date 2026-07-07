Pennsylvania Fans Pick Upper Dublin's Kyla Garrison as High School On SI Softball Player of the Year

Upper Dublin senior Kyla Garrison has been voted High School On SI's Pennsylvania Softball Player of the Year after earning 37.34 percent of the fan vote.

Garrison Finishes on Top

Garrison capped a record-breaking senior season by earning multiple postseason honors. She finished with honors such as First-Team Pitcher and Suburban One Liberty Division Player of the Year.

In the circle, Garrison went 19-8 with a 1.96 ERA, 315 strikeouts, and 59 walks in 185 2/3 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .494 with 24 RBIs and 10 doubles.

She leaves Upper Dublin as the program's career leader in strikeouts (911) and single-season strikeouts (315), while also surpassing 100 career hits.

Leffler Finishes Second

Pine Grove's Callee Leffler finished in second place with 22.56 percent of votes. Leffler led the Cardinals to the PIAA 3A state championship and was named PA Softball Coaches Overall Player of the Year.

The senior and Florida State commit led the state with 18 home runs. Leffler also batted .629 with 44 hits, 50 RBIs, eight doubles, seven triples, and 66 runs.

Ritchey Rounds Out the Top Three

Rounding out the top three is Berlin Brothersvalley's Elena Ritchey with 14.64 percent of votes. Ritchey led the Mountaineers to consecutive District 5 Class 1A titles and was named Somerset County Softball MVP.

Ritchey earned her place among the finalists after another dominant offensive season. The junior hit .544 with 49 hits, 53 RBIs, 10 home runs, eight doubles, and 40 runs.

Complete Voting Results

Northwest Area's Ava Ruckle finished fourth with 10.25 percent of votes. Ruckle was named Pennsylvania Class 2A Player of the Year. The junior and Bucknell commit batted .567 with 34 hits, 47 RBIs, 14 home runs, 11 doubles, and 44 runs.

Rounding out the top five is Saegertown's Hailey Obenrader with 5.64 percent of votes. In the circle, Obenrader pitched 130 innings with 298 strikeouts, a 0.97 ERA, and 47 walks. At the plate, she hit .534 with 31 hits, 27 RBIs, and seven home runs.

Bristol's Peyton McClain finished sixth in the poll with 3.43 percent of votes. McClain led the Warriors to the District One Class 2A title. The junior led the state with 71 RBIs, while batting .724 with 63 hits, 15 doubles, two home runs, and 62 runs.

Mifflinburg's Taylor Stewart placed seventh with 3.18 percent of votes. Stewart led the Wildcats to the District 4 Class AAA Championship. Stewart finished 22-0 with two no-hitters, a 1.13 ERA, 167 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 130 innings pitched. Additionally, she hit .443 with 29 RBIs, 10 doubles, and two home runs.

Also receiving votes were Sharon's Madelyn Vogan (1.11 percent), Bentworth's Sydney Gonglik (0.57), Central Dauphin's Kayla Fletcher (0.54), Shaler Area's Bria Bosiljevac (0.43) and Union Area's Irelyn Fisher (0.31).