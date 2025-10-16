High School

Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as Week 8 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from October 16-18, 2025

Brady Twombly

The Loyola Academy Ramblers seek to maintain their dominance in Class 8A where they have three consecutive titles. / Ricky Slaughter
There are 159 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend, from Thursday, October 16 to Saturday, October 18, including 19 games from top-ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel hosts No. 19 Fenwick and No. 7 Glenbard West travels to No. 17 York on Friday night.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are seven Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Steinmetz vs Von Steuben, starts at 3:45 PM.

Bogan vs Julian

Bowen vs Harlan

Collins vs Crane Medical

Curie vs Lake View

Phoenix Military vs Schurz

South Shore vs Dyett

Von Steuben vs Steinmetz

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 131 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Prosser vs Mather, starts at 12:00 PM.

Addison Trail vs Oak Park-River Forest

Agricultural Science vs Hubbard

Amundsen vs Whitney Young

Andrean vs Lowell

Andrew vs DeKalb

Antioch vs Wauconda

Argo vs Evergreen Park

Aurora Central Catholic vs Big Foot

Aurora Christian vs Wheaton Academy

Aurora East vs West Aurora

Barrington vs Schaumburg

Bartlett vs Larkin

Batavia vs St. Charles East

Benet Academy vs Nazareth Academy

Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Hinsdale South

Bishop McNamara vs Chicago Hope Academy

Bloom vs Crete-Monee

Blue Island Eisenhower vs Oak Lawn Community

Bolingbrook vs Minooka

Boone Grove vs Hammond Bishop Noll

Bowman Academy vs Knox

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Lincoln-Way West

Bremen vs Tinley Park

Brother Rice vs St. Laurence

Buffalo Grove vs Elk Grove

Burlington Central vs Crystal Lake Central

Carmel vs Loyola Academy

Carl Sandburg vs Neuqua Valley

Carver vs Lindblom

Cary-Grove vs Hampshire

Calumet New Tech vs Gary West Side

Chesterton vs Merrillville

Chicago Academy vs Foreman

Chicago Christian vs Christ the King

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Fenwick

Clemente vs ITW David Speer Academy

Coal City vs Herscher

Conant vs Hoffman Estates

Crown Point vs Michigan City

Crystal Lake South vs Jacobs

Culver Academies vs Glenn

Culver Community vs South Central

De La Salle vs Joliet Catholic

Deerfield vs Evanston

DePaul College Prep vs St. Francis

Dixon vs Streator

Downers Grove North vs Lyons

Downers Grove South vs Leyden

Dunbar vs Richards

East Chicago Central vs Hammond Morton

Elgin vs South Elgin

Elmwood Park vs Streamwood

Erie vs Mendota

Fenton vs Ridgewood

Fremd vs Palatine

Frontier vs South Newton

Geneva vs Wheaton North

Genoa-Kingston vs Rock Falls

Glenbard East vs Glenbard South

Glenbard North vs St. Charles North

Glenbard West vs York

Glenbrook North vs New Trier

Glenbrook South vs Maine South

Grant vs Grayslake Central

Grayslake North vs Lakes

Griffith vs Wheeler

Hammond Central vs Hanover Central

Harvard vs Plano

Hersey vs Prospect

Highland vs Hobart

Highland Park vs Niles West

Hillcrest vs Oak Forest

Hinsdale Central vs Proviso West

Hinsdale South vs Berwyn/Cicero Morton

Homewood-Flossmoor vs Naperville Central

Huntley vs McHenry

IC Catholic Prep vs Saint Viator

Johnsburg vs Woodstock

Joliet Central vs Plainfield South

Joliet West vs Plainfield Central

Kaneland vs LaSalle-Peru

Kankakee vs Thornton

Kankakee Valley vs Munster

Knoxville vs Marquette

Lake Central vs Valparaiso

Lake Forest vs Libertyville

Lake Park vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

Lake Zurich vs Warren Township

Lane Tech vs Westinghouse

LaPorte vs Portage

LaVille vs Whiting

Lemont vs Richards

Lincoln Park vs Taft

Lincoln-Way Central vs Waubonsie Valley

Lincoln-Way East vs Naperville North

Lockport vs Metea Valley

Logansport vs Rensselaer Central

Maine East vs Niles North

Maine West vs Vernon Hills

Manteno vs Peotone

Marengo vs Richmond-Burton

Marian Catholic vs Providence Catholic

Marian Central Catholic vs St. Edward

Marist vs Marmion

Mather vs Prosser

Momence vs Watseka

Montini Catholic vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

Morris vs Sycamore

Mundelein vs Waukegan

New Prairie vs South Bend Washington

North Chicago vs Round Lake

North Newton vs Tri-County

North White vs West Central

Oswego vs Oswego East

Ottawa vs Rochelle

Peoria Notre Dame vs St. Bede

Plainfield North vs Yorkville

Reavis vs Shepard

Reed-Custer vs Wilmington

Rich Township vs Thornridge

Riverside-Brookfield vs West Chicago

Romeoville vs Plainfield East

Sandwich vs Woodstock North

Seneca vs St. Joseph-Ogden

St. Patrick vs St. Rita

Stagg vs Thornwood

Stevenson vs Zion-Benton

Thomas Edison vs River Forest

Thornton Fractional North vs Thornton Fractional South

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There are 21 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Kenwood vs Morgan Park at 11:00 AM.

Back of the Yards College Prep vs DuSable

Brooks vs Clark

Bulls College Prep vs Johnson

Chicago Sullivan vs North Lawndale

Chicago Vocational vs Kennedy

Chicago Washington vs Kelly

Comer vs Muchin College Prep

Dundee-Crown vs Prairie Ridge

Englewood STEM High School vs Longwood

Gage Park vs Woodlawn

Golder vs Little Village

Hyde Park vs Perspectives Leadership/Technology

Kenwood vs Morgan Park

King vs Payton College Prep

Leo vs Notre Dame

Marine Leadership Academy vs Uplift

Phillips vs Simeon

Rauner vs UIC College Prep

River Ridge vs Westminster Christian

Senn vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Walther Christian vs Westmont

