Paramus Catholic Football Faces Another Gauntlet as the Paladins Announce Their 2026 Schedule
Football schedules for the 2026 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
Paramus Catholic closed out the 2025 high school football season with a 6-7 record, yet they still managed to land at No. 13 in the final High School on SI New Jersey Football Football Rankings. That placement tells you everything you need to know about the caliber of opposition they faced throughout the year. In New Jersey, where the best programs routinely face murderous schedules, Paramus Catholic played one of the toughest slates in the state, week after punishing week.
A Championship Run That Fell Just Short
The season came down to the Non-Public B title game, where Paramus Catholic dropped a 21-12 decision to No. 9 DePaul Catholic. Junior running back Chukwuma Odoh carried the offensive load, finding the end zone twice in the losing effort. While the final record finished below .500, those late-season battles, and the way the team stayed competitive, left plenty of reason for optimism.
Signature Wins Proved They Belong
What stood out most were the quality victories sprinkled throughout the campaign. The Paladins knocked off No. 20 Red Bank Catholic not once, but twice, showing they could handle a strong opponent on repeat. Even more telling was their win over perennial powerhouse Delbarton, a result that served notice that Paramus Catholic can go toe-to-toe with New Jersey’s traditional heavyweights, even when the overall ledger shows more losses than wins.
Consistent Top-25 Presence All Season Long
From opening kickoff to the final whistle of 2025, the Paladins remained a fixture in the state’s Top 25 rankings. That staying power speaks to the program’s identity: tough, battle-tested, and unwilling to duck anyone. Now, with the 2026 regular-season schedule freshly released, it’s clear the staff plans to keep that reputation intact.
Another Gauntlet Awaits in 2026
Paramus Catholic has built its brand on scheduling the state’s elite and often venturing outside New Jersey borders for additional tests. The 2026 slate follows that same blueprint, featuring a mix of in-state rivals, road warriors, and out-of-area challenges designed to sharpen the team for another postseason push.
Early Tests will Set the Tone
The season opens against Winslow Township, a South Jersey program that successfully defended its Group 4 state title a year ago, and finished the season on an 11-game winning streak, good for the No. 4 spot in the final rankings. Next comes a two-game stretch vs. out of state foes in St. James Academy out of Virginia, followed by a road trip to Iona Prep in New York.
Rivalries That Define the Season
The middle stretch is where the schedule turns brutal. A home date with No. 2 Don Bosco Prep is always electric. The rematch with DePaul Catholic looms large on Oct. 23. Road games at No. 3 Bergen Catholic and 2025’s No. 1-ranked team, St. Joseph Regional, are circled in red ink every year, while No. 6 St. Peter’s Prep and Pope John XXIII round out a rugged stretch of Non-Public showdowns
The 2026 Paramus Catholic Football Schedule
Aug. 27 – Winslow Township
Sep. 4 – The St. James Academy (Va.)
Sep. 12 – at Iona Preparatory School (NY)
Sep. 18 – Don Bosco Prep
Sep. 25 – Hun School
Oct. 3 – at Pope John XXIII
Oct. 10 – at Bergen Catholic
Oct. 16 – St. Peter’s Prep
Oct. 23 – DePaul Catholic
Oct. 31 – at St. Joseph Regional
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A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.