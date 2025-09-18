Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 160 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend
from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20 including 13 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 6 Brother Rice hosts No. 4 Loyola Academy as well as No. 16 St. Francis traveling to No. 15 St. Rita and both games are on Friday, September 12, 2025.
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are 9 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The first game, North Lawndale vs Senn, starts at 4:15 PM.
Back of the Yards College Prep vs Chicago Washington
Foreman vs Steinmetz
Gage Park vs Kelly
Goode STEM Academy vs Steinmetz
Harlan vs Julian
North Lawndale vs Senn
Perspectives Leadership/Technology vs Carver
Rauner vs Clemente
Schurz vs UIC College Prep
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 126 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 19, 2025. The slate is being highlighted by St. Francis vs St. Rita.
Addison Trail vs Hinsdale South
Andrew vs Waubonsie Valley
Andrean vs Hobart
Antioch vs Round Lake
Aurora Christian vs Chicago Hope Academy
Aurora East vs Larkin
Barrington vs Maine South
Bartlett vs Streamwood
Batavia vs Lake Park
Benet Academy vs Saint Viator
Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Proviso East
Bishop McNamara vs Chicago Christian
Blue Island Eisenhower vs Richards
Bolingbrook vs Plainfield Central
Boone Grove vs Wheeler
Bowman Academy vs Calumet New Tech
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs St. Mary's
Bremen vs Oak Lawn Community
Brooks vs Payton College Prep
Brother Rice vs Loyola Academy
Buffalo Grove vs Glenbrook North
Burlington Central vs Prairie Ridge
Carl Sandburg vs Metea Valley
Carmel vs St. Laurence
Cary-Grove vs Huntley
Caston vs South Central
Chesterton vs Valparaiso
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Chicago Sullivan vs Mather
Christ the King vs St. Edward
Coal City vs Streator
Collins vs Pritzker
Conant vs Highland Park
Crete-Monee vs Thornwood
Crown Point vs Portage
Crystal Lake Central vs Crystal Lake South
Curie vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
De La Salle vs Marmion
Deerfield vs Elk Grove
DeKalb vs Stagg
DePaul College Prep vs St. Patrick
Downers Grove South vs Willowbrook
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Marquette
East Chicago Central vs Munster
Elkhart vs New Prairie
Elmwood Park vs Glenbard East
Elgin vs Riverside-Brookfield
Evanston vs Hoffman Estates
Evergreen Park vs Shepard
Faith Christian vs North White
Fenwick vs Montini Catholic
Fenton vs Glenbard South
Fisher vs Westmont
Fremd vs New Trier
Gary West Side vs Stratford
Geneva vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
Genoa-Kingston vs Seneca
Glenbard North vs St. Charles East
Glenn vs Knox
Goode STEM Academy vs Hyde Park
Grant vs North Chicago
Grayslake Central vs Lakes
Grayslake North vs Wauconda
Griffith vs River Forest
Hanover Central vs Kankakee Valley
Harvard vs Richmond-Burton
Hersey vs Niles West
Herscher vs Wilmington
Highland vs Lowell
Hillcrest vs Thornton Fractional South
Hoopeston vs Momence
IC Catholic Prep vs Nazareth Academy
ITW David Speer Academy vs Phoenix Military
Jacobs vs McHenry
Joliet Catholic vs Marist
Joliet Central vs Oswego East
Joliet West vs Minooka
Johnsburg vs Sandwich
Kaneland vs Ottawa
Kankakee vs Normal Community
Lake Central vs LaPorte
Lake Forest vs Zion-Benton
Lake View vs Prosser
Lake Zurich vs Libertyville
LaSalle-Peru vs Morris
Lemont vs Tinley Park
Leyden vs York
Lincoln-Way Central vs Lincoln-Way West
Lincoln-Way East vs Lockport
Lisle vs Peotone
Longwood vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Maine East vs Rolling Meadows
Maine West vs Prospect
Manteno vs Reed-Custer
Marengo vs Woodstock
Marian Central Catholic vs Wheaton Academy
Mendota vs Monmouth-Roseville
Merrillville vs Michigan City
Morgan Park vs Whitney Young
Mundelein vs Stevenson
Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley
Naperville North vs Homewood-Flossmoor
Niles North vs Wheeling
Norte Dame vs Providence Catholic
Oak Forest vs Thornton Fractional North
Oak Park-River Forest vs Proviso West
Oswego vs Plainfield South
Palatine vs Glenbrook South
Plainfield East vs Yorkville
Plainfield North vs Romeoville
Plano vs Woodstock North
Rensselaer Central vs Tipton
Ridgewood vs West Chicago
Rochelle vs Sycamore
Schaumburg vs Vernon Hills
Simeon vs Taft
South Beloit vs Westminster Christian
South Elgin vs West Aurora
South Newton vs Tri-County
St. Charles North vs Wheaton North
St. Francis vs St. Rita
Thomas Edison vs Whiting
Thornton vs Rich Township
Warren Township vs Waukegan
West Central vs North Newton
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are 25 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 20, 2025. There are 2 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Downers Grove North vs Glenbard West at 1:30 PM.
Agricultural Science vs Kennedy
Amundsen vs Kenwood
Aurora Central Catholic vs Marquette Catholic
Bloom vs Thornridge
Bulls College Prep vs Westinghouse
Chicago Marshall vs Rowe-Clark
Chicago Vocational vs Comer
Clark vs King
Crane Medical vs Orr
Downers Grove North vs Glenbard West
Dundee-Crown vs Hampshire
Dunbar vs Englewood STEM High School
DuSable vs Woodlawn
Dyett vs Lindblom
Golder vs Noble Street College Prep
Hammond Morton vs Phalen Academy
Hinsdale Central vs Lyons
Hubbard vs Muchin College Prep
Johnson vs Lane Tech
Leo vs Marian Catholic
Lewistown vs St. Bede
Lincoln Park vs Phillips
Little Village vs The Noble Academy
Marine Leadership Academy vs Von Steuben
Richards vs Solorio