Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as Week 4 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from September 18-20, 2025

Lincoln-Way East Griffins vs Kankakee Kays - Sep 5, 2025
There are 160 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend
from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20 including 13 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 6 Brother Rice hosts No. 4 Loyola Academy as well as No. 16 St. Francis traveling to No. 15 St. Rita and both games are on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are 9 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The first game, North Lawndale vs Senn, starts at 4:15 PM.

Back of the Yards College Prep vs Chicago Washington

Foreman vs Steinmetz

Gage Park vs Kelly

Goode STEM Academy vs Steinmetz

Harlan vs Julian

North Lawndale vs Senn

Perspectives Leadership/Technology vs Carver

Rauner vs Clemente

Schurz vs UIC College Prep

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 126 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 19, 2025. The slate is being highlighted by St. Francis vs St. Rita.

Addison Trail vs Hinsdale South

Andrew vs Waubonsie Valley

Andrean vs Hobart

Antioch vs Round Lake

Aurora Christian vs Chicago Hope Academy

Aurora East vs Larkin

Back of the Yards College Prep vs Chicago Washington

Barrington vs Maine South

Bartlett vs Streamwood

Batavia vs Lake Park

Benet Academy vs Saint Viator

Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Proviso East

Bishop McNamara vs Chicago Christian

Blue Island Eisenhower vs Richards

Bolingbrook vs Plainfield Central

Boone Grove vs Wheeler

Bowman Academy vs Calumet New Tech

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs St. Mary's

Bremen vs Oak Lawn Community

Brooks vs Payton College Prep

Brother Rice vs Loyola Academy

Buffalo Grove vs Glenbrook North

Burlington Central vs Prairie Ridge

Carl Sandburg vs Metea Valley

Carmel vs St. Laurence

Cary-Grove vs Huntley

Caston vs South Central

Chesterton vs Valparaiso

Chicago Christian vs Bishop McNamara

Chicago Hope Academy vs Aurora Christian

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

Chicago Sullivan vs Mather

Christ the King vs St. Edward

Coal City vs Streator

Collins vs Pritzker

Conant vs Highland Park

Crete-Monee vs Thornwood

Crown Point vs Portage

Crystal Lake Central vs Crystal Lake South

Curie vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

De La Salle vs Marmion

Deerfield vs Elk Grove

DeKalb vs Stagg

DePaul College Prep vs St. Patrick

Downers Grove South vs Willowbrook

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Marquette

East Chicago Central vs Munster

Elkhart vs New Prairie

Elmwood Park vs Glenbard East

Elgin vs Riverside-Brookfield

Evanston vs Hoffman Estates

Evergreen Park vs Shepard

Faith Christian vs North White

Fenwick vs Montini Catholic

Fenton vs Glenbard South

Fisher vs Westmont

Fremd vs New Trier

Gary West Side vs Stratford

Geneva vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

Genoa-Kingston vs Seneca

Glenbard North vs St. Charles East

Glenn vs Knox

Goode STEM Academy vs Hyde Park

Grant vs North Chicago

Grayslake Central vs Lakes

Grayslake North vs Wauconda

Griffith vs River Forest

Hanover Central vs Kankakee Valley

Harvard vs Richmond-Burton

Hersey vs Niles West

Herscher vs Wilmington

Highland vs Lowell

Hillcrest vs Thornton Fractional South

Hoopeston vs Momence

IC Catholic Prep vs Nazareth Academy

ITW David Speer Academy vs Phoenix Military

Jacobs vs McHenry

Joliet Catholic vs Marist

Joliet Central vs Oswego East

Joliet West vs Minooka

Johnsburg vs Sandwich

Kaneland vs Ottawa

Kankakee vs Normal Community

Lake Central vs LaPorte

Lake Forest vs Zion-Benton

Lake View vs Prosser

Lake Zurich vs Libertyville

Larkin vs Aurora East

LaSalle-Peru vs Morris

Lemont vs Tinley Park

Leyden vs York

Lincoln-Way Central vs Lincoln-Way West

Lincoln-Way East vs Lockport

Lisle vs Peotone

Longwood vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Maine East vs Rolling Meadows

Maine West vs Prospect

Manteno vs Reed-Custer

Marengo vs Woodstock

Marian Central Catholic vs Wheaton Academy

Mendota vs Monmouth-Roseville

Merrillville vs Michigan City

Morgan Park vs Whitney Young

Mundelein vs Stevenson

Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley

Naperville North vs Homewood-Flossmoor

New Prairie vs Elkhart

Niles North vs Wheeling

Norte Dame vs Providence Catholic

Oak Forest vs Thornton Fractional North

Oak Park-River Forest vs Proviso West

Oswego vs Plainfield South

Palatine vs Glenbrook South

Plainfield East vs Yorkville

Plainfield North vs Romeoville

Plano vs Woodstock North

Rensselaer Central vs Tipton

Ridgewood vs West Chicago

Rochelle vs Sycamore

Round Lake vs Antioch

Saint Viator vs Benet Academy

Schaumburg vs Vernon Hills

Simeon vs Taft

South Beloit vs Westminster Christian

South Elgin vs West Aurora

South Newton vs Tri-County

St. Charles North vs Wheaton North

St. Francis vs St. Rita

Streamwood vs Bartlett

Thomas Edison vs Whiting

Thornton vs Rich Township

Tinley Park vs Lemont

Valparaiso vs Chesterton

Warren Township vs Waukegan

West Central vs North Newton

Westmont vs Fisher

Wheeling vs Niles North

Whitney Young vs Morgan Park

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There are 25 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 20, 2025. There are 2 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Downers Grove North vs Glenbard West at 1:30 PM.

Agricultural Science vs Kennedy

Amundsen vs Kenwood

Aurora Central Catholic vs Marquette Catholic

Bloom vs Thornridge

Bulls College Prep vs Westinghouse

Chicago Marshall vs Rowe-Clark

Chicago Vocational vs Comer

Clark vs King

Crane Medical vs Orr

Downers Grove North vs Glenbard West

Dundee-Crown vs Hampshire

Dunbar vs Englewood STEM High School

DuSable vs Woodlawn

Dyett vs Lindblom

Golder vs Noble Street College Prep

Hammond Morton vs Phalen Academy

Hinsdale Central vs Lyons

Hubbard vs Muchin College Prep

Johnson vs Lane Tech

Leo vs Marian Catholic

Lewistown vs St. Bede

Lincoln Park vs Phillips

Little Village vs The Noble Academy

Marine Leadership Academy vs Von Steuben

Richards vs Solorio

