The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 13 with 8 games in the semifinal round of action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 13, 2026

Semifinal

Rockford vs. Avondale - 03/13 at 11:00 AM ET

East Lansing vs. Brother Rice - 03/13 at 1:00 PM ET

Semifinal

Freeland vs. Summit Academy North - 03/13 at 5:30 PM ET

University Prep vs. Unity Christian - 03/13 at 7:30 PM ET

Semifinal

Arts & Tech Academy vs. Menominee - 03/13 at 12:00 PM ET

New Standard Academy vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/13 at 2:00 PM ET

Semifinal

Tri-Unity Christian def. Concord, 40-50

Douglass def. Dollar Bay, 58-47

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