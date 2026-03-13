Skip to main content
High School

Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Matchups, Schedule - March 13, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball state semifinals
Robin Erickson|
Josh Bascom (12) of Rockford drives to the basket against Auburn Hills Avondale during the MHSAA Division 1 boys basketball semifinal at the Breslin Center in Lansing on Friday, March 13, 2026.
Josh Bascom (12) of Rockford drives to the basket against Auburn Hills Avondale during the MHSAA Division 1 boys basketball semifinal at the Breslin Center in Lansing on Friday, March 13, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 13 with 8 games in the semifinal round of action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 13, 2026

Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament

Semifinal

Rockford vs. Avondale - 03/13 at 11:00 AM ET

East Lansing vs. Brother Rice - 03/13 at 1:00 PM ET

Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament

Semifinal

Freeland vs. Summit Academy North - 03/13 at 5:30 PM ET

University Prep vs. Unity Christian - 03/13 at 7:30 PM ET

Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament

Semifinal

Arts & Tech Academy vs. Menominee - 03/13 at 12:00 PM ET

New Standard Academy vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/13 at 2:00 PM ET

Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament

Semifinal

Tri-Unity Christian def. Concord, 40-50

Douglass def. Dollar Bay, 58-47

More Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan