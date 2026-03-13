Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Matchups, Schedule - March 13, 2026
The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 13 with 8 games in the semifinal round of action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 13, 2026
Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament
Semifinal
Rockford vs. Avondale - 03/13 at 11:00 AM ET
East Lansing vs. Brother Rice - 03/13 at 1:00 PM ET
Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament
Semifinal
Freeland vs. Summit Academy North - 03/13 at 5:30 PM ET
University Prep vs. Unity Christian - 03/13 at 7:30 PM ET
Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament
Semifinal
Arts & Tech Academy vs. Menominee - 03/13 at 12:00 PM ET
New Standard Academy vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/13 at 2:00 PM ET
Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament
Semifinal
Tri-Unity Christian def. Concord, 40-50
Douglass def. Dollar Bay, 58-47
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.