Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 10, 2026

The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Tuesday, March 10 with 16 games in the quarterfinal round of action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 10, 2026

Quarterfinal

Rockford vs. Northview - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Avondale vs. Roseville - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

East Lansing vs. Pioneer - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Wayne Memorial vs. Brother Rice - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Quarterfinal

Ludington vs. Freeland - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Sexton vs. Summit Academy North - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

University Prep vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Unity Christian - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Quarterfinal

Arts & Tech Academy vs. Harbor Beach - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Menominee vs. Beal City - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

New Standard Academy vs. Onsted - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Schoolcraft - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Quarterfinal

Dollar Bay vs. Pickford - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Douglass vs. Our Lady of the Lakes - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Colon vs. Concord - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Onekama vs. Tri-Unity Christian - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST