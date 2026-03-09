Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 10, 2026
The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Tuesday, March 10 with 16 games in the quarterfinal round of action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Rockford vs. Northview - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Avondale vs. Roseville - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
East Lansing vs. Pioneer - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Wayne Memorial vs. Brother Rice - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Ludington vs. Freeland - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Sexton vs. Summit Academy North - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
University Prep vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Unity Christian - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Arts & Tech Academy vs. Harbor Beach - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Menominee vs. Beal City - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
New Standard Academy vs. Onsted - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Schoolcraft - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Dollar Bay vs. Pickford - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Douglass vs. Our Lady of the Lakes - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Colon vs. Concord - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Onekama vs. Tri-Unity Christian - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.