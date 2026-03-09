High School

Michigan (MHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 10, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball state quarterfinals
Robin Erickson|
Summit Academy takes on Sexton in the Division 2 quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
Summit Academy takes on Sexton in the Division 2 quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. | Benjamin Lelek

The 2026 Michigan high school basketball state championship brackets continue on Tuesday, March 10 with 16 games in the quarterfinal round of action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 10, 2026

Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Rockford vs. Northview - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Avondale vs. Roseville - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

East Lansing vs. Pioneer - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Wayne Memorial vs. Brother Rice - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Ludington vs. Freeland - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Sexton vs. Summit Academy North - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

University Prep vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Unity Christian - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Arts & Tech Academy vs. Harbor Beach - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Menominee vs. Beal City - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

New Standard Academy vs. Onsted - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Schoolcraft - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Dollar Bay vs. Pickford - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Douglass vs. Our Lady of the Lakes - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Colon vs. Concord - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Onekama vs. Tri-Unity Christian - 03/10, 7:00 PM EST

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan