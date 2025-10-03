Georgia Five-Star WR Suffers Serious Leg Injury
The Georgia football team will be without a key member of the Class of 2025 moving forward.
Former Illinois high school standout Talyn Taylor suffered an upper-body injury during practice on Thursday. A team spokesperson stated he is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timetable for a return to the field.
“God got me,” Taylor posted on social media after the injury.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder out of Geneva, Illinois picked the Bulldogs over offers from Notre Dame and Ohio State among several others.
Talyn Taylor was a Star at Geneva High School in Illinois
Taylor was a standout for Geneva High School, becoming the No. 2 rated player in Illinois according to 247Sports. He was ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the country and the No. 40 overall player for his class.
During his senior season at Geneva, Taylor led his team to the Illinois high school football Class 6A title game, catching 84 passes for 1,617 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also added two kickoff returns for scores.
As a junior, Taylor missed time with an injury, returning in the playoffs, as he caught 32 passes for over 500 yards and six more scores. Taylor accounted for 51 receptions for 745 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.
Taylor had played in four games for the Bulldogs this year, catching two passes for 28 yards. He was also a gunner on special teams, but by playing in just four games, he could take a redshirt this season.
Georgia is set to take on Kentucky Saturday in a key SEC showdown.