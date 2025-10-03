High School

Georgia Five-Star WR Suffers Serious Leg Injury

Former Illinois high school standout Talyn Taylor was key piece of Class of 2025 for Bulldogs

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) reacts after a first down against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Georgia football team will be without a key member of the Class of 2025 moving forward.

Former Illinois high school standout Talyn Taylor suffered an upper-body injury during practice on Thursday. A team spokesperson stated he is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timetable for a return to the field.

“God got me,” Taylor posted on social media after the injury.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder out of Geneva, Illinois picked the Bulldogs over offers from Notre Dame and Ohio State among several others. 

Talyn Taylor was a Star at Geneva High School in Illinois

Taylor was a standout for Geneva High School, becoming the No. 2 rated player in Illinois according to 247Sports. He was ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the country and the No. 40 overall player for his class.

During his senior season at Geneva, Taylor led his team to the Illinois high school football Class 6A title game, catching 84 passes for 1,617 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also added two kickoff returns for scores.

As a junior, Taylor missed time with an injury, returning in the playoffs, as he caught 32 passes for over 500 yards and six more scores. Taylor accounted for 51 receptions for 745 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

Taylor had played in four games for the Bulldogs this year, catching two passes for 28 yards. He was also a gunner on special teams, but by playing in just four games, he could take a redshirt this season.

Georgia is set to take on Kentucky Saturday in a key SEC showdown.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

