Illinois (IHSA) high school football state championships: Live score updates of Class 7A, Class 8A finals - Dec. 3
DEKALB, Ill. - The 2025 Illinois high school football state championships continue with the Class 7A and Class 8A title games on Wednesday, December 3. The games are at Huskie Stadium after they were postponed due to a winter storm.
The Class 7A championship is between the Brother Rice Crusaders (12-1) and the St. Rita Mustangs (9-4). The Crusaders defeated the Mustangs 28-10 on September 12. It was part of a 2-4 start for St. Rita, but it has won seven consecutive games entering Wednesday's championship.
The Class 8A championship pits the Mt. Carmel Caravan (13-0) against the Oswego Panthers (11-2). Mt. Carmel won four of the previous five Class 7A titles. Oswego is looking for its third championship in school history.
High School On SI will have live updates of both games on this page throughout the afternoon. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Illinois (IHSA) high school football championship: Live score updates for Class 7A, Class 8A
CLASS 7A
St. Rita vs. Brother Rice - 3 p.m.
Live updates will be here when the game begins.
CLASS 8A
Mount Carmel vs. Oswego - 6 p.m.
Live updates will be here when the game begins.
More from High School On SI