The 2026 Illinois high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Saturday, March 14, with games in the State Final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 14 at State Farm Arena.

Illinois High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 14, 2026

2026 IHSA Illinois 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)

State Championship

State Championship

State Championship

State Championship

More Basketball Coverage from High School on SI