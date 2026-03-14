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Illinois High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 14, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Illinois high school boys basketball playoffs
Brady Twombly|
Daniel Pauliokonis of Benet Academy dribbles through teh Bloom defense in a quarterfinal game at the 93rd Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Daniel Pauliokonis of Benet Academy dribbles through teh Bloom defense in a quarterfinal game at the 93rd Pontiac Holiday Tournament. | Erich Murphy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Illinois high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Saturday, March 14, with games in the State Final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 14 at State Farm Arena.

Illinois High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 14, 2026

2026 IHSA Illinois 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)

State Championship

2026 IHSA Illinois 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament

State Championship

2026 IHSA Illinois 2A Boys Basketball State Tournament

State Championship

2026 IHSA Illinois 1A Boys Basketball State Tournament

State Championship

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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