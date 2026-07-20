25 Oregon High School Football Games You Can't Miss in 2026

The countdown to kickoff is officially on.

With Oregon's annual Moratorium Week marking the unofficial start of a new high school sports year, the 2026 football season is just over a month away. That means it's time to start circling the can't-miss games on the calendar.

From state championship rematches and heated rivalries to intriguing interstate showdowns, these are the 25 regular-season matchups we're most excited to watch this fall.

All games 7 p.m. unless noted.

Games 25-16: Strong Early Tests

25. Junction City at Scappoose, Friday, Sept. 4

The Tigers were one of 2025’s surprise teams under first-year coach Tye Rauschert last year. They’ll open Year 2 under him against the four-time 4A semifinalists.

24. St. Paul at Heppner, Friday, Sept. 4

These 2A powers have met in the state semifinals the past two years, with the Buckaroos winning two years ago en route to the title and the Mustangs getting their revenge last November.

23. Vale at La Grande, Thursday, Sept. 17

Two of Eastern Oregon's top quarterbacks headline this showdown, with junior Cal Johnson looking to lead the Vikings to a third straight win over the host Tigers and junior Jack Musgrove.

22. Glencoe at Mountainside, Friday, Sept. 4

The Crimson Tide graduated 2,000-yard rusher Daniel Heninger but will build their offense around junior RB Abraham Castro and QB Nolan Wolfe.

21. Mountainside at Tualatin, Friday, Aug. 28

The Mavericks suffered through an injury-plagued season after winning their first Metro League title in 2024. Their opener against the Timberwolves will be an early test whether they can rebound after graduating New Mexico-bound QB Cade Mitchell.

20. West Albany at Thurston, Friday, Sept. 4

Two perennial 5A powers square off in Springfield looking for a momentum-building victory before kicking off difficult league campaigns.

19. Lake Oswego at Sherwood, Friday, Sept. 18

The Bowmen have won five consecutive Pacific Conference championships but will seek a signature out-of-conference win against the defending 6A champion .

18. Tri-Valley (ID) at Adrian, 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28

An eight-man interstate showdown between Idaho’s 1A runner-up and Oregon’s two-time reigning champion with a bevy of returning talent looking for the three-peat.

17. Graham Kapowsin (WA) at Central Catholic, Friday, Sept. 18

The Rams always seem to have at least one out-of-state power on their schedule. This year, it’s the Eagles, who reached the 4A semifinals in the Evergreen State and boast 3-star WR Kase Betz (Montana State) and OT Ayden Bullinger (Hawaii).

16. Coeur d’Alene (ID) at Silverton, Friday, Aug. 28

The Vikings make the return trip to the Willamette Valley after these teams met in the Idaho Panhandle last year, with the Foxes winning 21-14 to kick off their 5A championship season .

Games 15-6: Playoff-Caliber Matchups

15. Nelson at Grants Pass, Friday, Aug. 28

The Hawks had their best season in their brief history last year, winning their first Mt. Hood Conference title and reaching the 6A semifinals.

14. Grants Pass at Central Catholic, Friday, Oct. 30

Both teams figure to be in the 6A championship bracket but filled their Week 9 bye with a playoff-caliber matchup.

13. West Linn at Wilsonville, Friday, Sept. 18

They share a school district, but this matchup of 6A-vs.-5A powerhouses is a first. Watch two of the state’s best quarterbacks clash with the Lions’ Sloan Baker going against the Wildcats’ Trevor Glos.

12. Willamette at Silverton, Friday, Sept. 4

The Wolverines make the bus ride up I-5 for an early test against the defending 5A champions.

11. Tualatin at Sherwood, Friday, Sept. 4

The Bowmen hope to put on a better showing than last year, when they lost 43-0 at Tualatin.

10. Jesuit at Willamette, Friday, Sept. 18

The Crusaders are one of the established powers in 6A, while the Wolverines have crashed the party the past couple of seasons under third-year coach Josh Line.

9. Summit at Bishop Kelly (ID), Friday, Sept. 4

The 5A runner-up Storm will see how they measure up with this early test against the reigning Idaho 5A champion and High School On SI Idaho’s top-ranked team in 2025 .

8. Heppner at Lost River, Friday, Sept. 18

It’s a rematch of last year’s 2A state championship, which the Raiders won 24-22 . The Mustangs return plenty of firepower with senior RB Alakae Rodriguez and WR Tripp Stewart.

7. Jesuit at Nelson, Friday, Sept. 4

The Phil Rombach era begins at Jesuit as he takes over for Ken Potter on the sidelines against one of the surprise teams of 2025.

6. Lake Oswego at Willamette, Friday, Aug. 28

A powerhouse matchup to kick off the season for the defending 6A champions as they travel south to Eugene to take on a loaded Wolverines team looking for a statement win. This is a potential state championship preview.

Top Five Must-See Games

5. Casteel (AZ) at Lake Oswego, Friday, Sept. 4

The following week, the Lakers tangle with the reigning Arizona 6A champions as they showcase Oregon high school football against one of the West’s top teams.

4. Nelson at West Linn, Friday, Sept. 25

Both teams will look to build momentum for the start of league play. Who will get the better of the marquee matchup of Hawks WR Malachi Garlington vs. Lions CB Josiah Molden, who’ll be future teammates at Oregon?

3. Central Catholic at West Linn, Friday, Sept. 4

The Lions will be hungry for revenge after seeing their perfect season come to an end a yard shy of the end zone with Molden sidelined by a second-half knee injury in a 6A semifinal loss to the Rams.

2. Central Catholic at Jesuit, Friday, Sept. 25

The Holy War is always a highlight of the season when it’s on the schedule, and with a new coach patrolling the Jesuit sideline this year, it’ll be interesting to see how that changes the dynamic.

1. Central Catholic at Lake Oswego, Friday, Sept. 11

We finish with a rematch of last year’s 6A final, which the Lakers dominated from the opening kickoff. The Rams will want to show that was a fluke, while Lake Oswego will be ready to re-establish itself as the favorite to win another blue trophy. It could also be an early preview of another Class 6A championship game.