High School

Illinois High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 2, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Illinois high school girls basketball playoffs

Brady Twombly

Belleville East Lancers vs Alton Redbirds - Feb 24, 2026
Belleville East Lancers vs Alton Redbirds - Feb 24, 2026 / Tim Vizer

The 2026 Illinois high school girls basketball state playoffs continue on Monday, March 2, with 16 games in the Super-Sectional round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 7 at CEFCU Arena.

Illinois High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 2, 2026

2026 IHSA 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Select to view bracket)

Super-Sectionals

No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor vs No. 2 Belleville East - 03/02 - 7:00 PM

No. 2 Waubonsie Valley vs No. 1 Nazareth Academy - 03/02 - 7:00 PM

No. 2 St. Charles East vs No. 1 Loyola Academy- 03/02 - 7:00 PM

No. 2 Carmel vs No. 5 Rolling Meadows - 03/02 - 7:30 PM

2026 IHSA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament

Super-Sectionals

No. 1 Glenbard South vs No. 1 Trinity - 03/02 - 6:30 PM

No. 1 MacArthur vs No. 1 Glenwood - 03/02 - 6:00 PM

No. 5 Geneva vs No. 3 Saint Viator - 03/02 - 7:00 PM

No. 1 Providence Catholic vs No. 1 Washington - 03/02 - 6:30 PM

2026 IHSA 2A Girls Basketball State Tournament

Super-Sectionals

No. 1 Tri-Valley vs No. 1 Pleasant Plains - 03/02 - 7:00 PM

No. 2 Breese Central vs No. 2 Teutopolis - 03/02 - 6:00 PM

No. 1 Phillips vs No. 2 St. Edward - 03/02 - 7:00 PM

No. 1 Byron vs No. 1 Pontiac - 03/02 - 6:00 PM

2026 IHSA 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament

Super-Sectionals

No. 1 Mt. Pulaski vs No. 2 Edwards County - 03/02 - 6:00 PM

No. 1 Bluffs vs No. 1 Brown County - 03/02 - 6:30 PM

No. 1 Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs No. 3 Wethersfield - 03/02 - 6:00 PM

No. 1 North Shore Country Day vs No. 1 Rockford Christian - 03/02 - 6:00 PM

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Illinois