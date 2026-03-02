Illinois High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 2, 2026
The 2026 Illinois high school girls basketball state playoffs continue on Monday, March 2, with 16 games in the Super-Sectional round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on March 7 at CEFCU Arena.
2026 IHSA 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Select to view bracket)
Super-Sectionals
No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor vs No. 2 Belleville East - 03/02 - 7:00 PM
No. 2 Waubonsie Valley vs No. 1 Nazareth Academy - 03/02 - 7:00 PM
No. 2 St. Charles East vs No. 1 Loyola Academy- 03/02 - 7:00 PM
No. 2 Carmel vs No. 5 Rolling Meadows - 03/02 - 7:30 PM
2026 IHSA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament
Super-Sectionals
No. 1 Glenbard South vs No. 1 Trinity - 03/02 - 6:30 PM
No. 1 MacArthur vs No. 1 Glenwood - 03/02 - 6:00 PM
No. 5 Geneva vs No. 3 Saint Viator - 03/02 - 7:00 PM
No. 1 Providence Catholic vs No. 1 Washington - 03/02 - 6:30 PM
2026 IHSA 2A Girls Basketball State Tournament
Super-Sectionals
No. 1 Tri-Valley vs No. 1 Pleasant Plains - 03/02 - 7:00 PM
No. 2 Breese Central vs No. 2 Teutopolis - 03/02 - 6:00 PM
No. 1 Phillips vs No. 2 St. Edward - 03/02 - 7:00 PM
No. 1 Byron vs No. 1 Pontiac - 03/02 - 6:00 PM
2026 IHSA 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament
Super-Sectionals
No. 1 Mt. Pulaski vs No. 2 Edwards County - 03/02 - 6:00 PM
No. 1 Bluffs vs No. 1 Brown County - 03/02 - 6:30 PM
No. 1 Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs No. 3 Wethersfield - 03/02 - 6:00 PM
No. 1 North Shore Country Day vs No. 1 Rockford Christian - 03/02 - 6:00 PM