Illinois High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - February 26, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Illinois high school girls basketball playoffs

Brady Twombly

The 2026 Illinois high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Thursday, February 26, with 32 games in the Sectional Finals round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 7 at CEFCU Arena.

2026 IHSA 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Select to view bracket)

Sectional Finals

No. 2 Marist vs. No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Richwoods vs. No. 2 Belleville East - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Benet Academy vs. No. 2 Waubonsie Valley - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Nazareth Academy vs. No. 2 Downers Grove North - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Glenbard West vs. No. 3 St. Charles East - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Loyola Academy vs. No. 2 Maine South - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Libertyville vs. No. 2 Carmel - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST

No. 3 Fremd vs. No. 5 Rolling Meadows - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST

2026 IHSA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament

Sectional Finals

No. 1 Glenbard South vs. No. 2 Aurora Central Catholic - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST

No. 1 Trinity vs. No. 3 Fenwick - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 MacArthur vs. No. 3 Lincoln - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Glenwood vs. No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Crystal Lake South vs. No. 5 Geneva - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 3 Saint Viator vs. No. 5 Grayslake Central - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Providence Catholic vs. No. 2 Hillcrest - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Washington vs. No. 2 Galesburg - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

2026 IHSA 2A Girls Basketball State Tournament

Sectional Finals

No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 1 Tri-Valley - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Pleasant Plains vs. No. 1 Father McGivney Catholic - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Nashville vs. No. 2 Breese Central - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 2 Teutopolis vs. No. 3 Paris - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Phillips vs. No. 1 Chicago Hope Academy - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Johnsburg vs. No. 2 St. Edward - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Byron vs. No. 1 Riverdale - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Manteno vs. No. 1 Pontiac - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

2026 IHSA 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament

Sectional Finals

No. 1 Mt. Pulaski vs. No. 2 Cumberland - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Brownstown vs. No. 2 Edwards County - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST

No. 1 Okawville vs. No. 1 Bluffs - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 Brown County vs. No. 3 Havana - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST

No. 1 Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. No. 2 Heyworth - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST

No. 1 Newman Central Catholic vs. No. 3 Wethersfield - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

No. 1 North Shore Country Day vs. No. 2 Rochelle Zell Jewish - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST

No. 1 Rockford Christian vs. No. 1 Midland - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST

