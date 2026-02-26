Illinois High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - February 26, 2026
The 2026 Illinois high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Thursday, February 26, with 32 games in the Sectional Finals round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 7 at CEFCU Arena.
Illinois High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - February 26, 2026
2026 IHSA 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Select to view bracket)
Sectional Finals
No. 2 Marist vs. No. 4 Homewood-Flossmoor - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Richwoods vs. No. 2 Belleville East - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Benet Academy vs. No. 2 Waubonsie Valley - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Nazareth Academy vs. No. 2 Downers Grove North - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Glenbard West vs. No. 3 St. Charles East - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Loyola Academy vs. No. 2 Maine South - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Libertyville vs. No. 2 Carmel - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST
No. 3 Fremd vs. No. 5 Rolling Meadows - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST
2026 IHSA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament
Sectional Finals
No. 1 Glenbard South vs. No. 2 Aurora Central Catholic - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST
No. 1 Trinity vs. No. 3 Fenwick - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 MacArthur vs. No. 3 Lincoln - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Glenwood vs. No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Crystal Lake South vs. No. 5 Geneva - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 3 Saint Viator vs. No. 5 Grayslake Central - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Providence Catholic vs. No. 2 Hillcrest - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Washington vs. No. 2 Galesburg - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
2026 IHSA 2A Girls Basketball State Tournament
Sectional Finals
No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 1 Tri-Valley - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Pleasant Plains vs. No. 1 Father McGivney Catholic - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Nashville vs. No. 2 Breese Central - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 2 Teutopolis vs. No. 3 Paris - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Phillips vs. No. 1 Chicago Hope Academy - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Johnsburg vs. No. 2 St. Edward - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Byron vs. No. 1 Riverdale - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Manteno vs. No. 1 Pontiac - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
2026 IHSA 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament
Sectional Finals
No. 1 Mt. Pulaski vs. No. 2 Cumberland - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Brownstown vs. No. 2 Edwards County - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST
No. 1 Okawville vs. No. 1 Bluffs - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 Brown County vs. No. 3 Havana - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST
No. 1 Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. No. 2 Heyworth - 02/26 - 6:30 PM CST
No. 1 Newman Central Catholic vs. No. 3 Wethersfield - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST
No. 1 North Shore Country Day vs. No. 2 Rochelle Zell Jewish - 02/26 - 6:00 PM CST
No. 1 Rockford Christian vs. No. 1 Midland - 02/26 - 7:00 PM CST