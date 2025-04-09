High School

Illinois high school football: Brother Rice announces 2025 schedule

The Crusaders went 6-4 in 2024

Kevin L. Smith

Brother Rice varsity football, a program based in Chicago, recently announced its 2025 schedule.

The Crusaders are coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 6-4.

The team’s season came to an end when they fell 12-7 to Fenwick in the opening round of the IHSA 7A playoffs.

Brother Rice’s full 2025 schedule

Aug. 29 — vs. Valparaiso

Sept. 5 — at Marist

Sept. 12 — St. Rita

Sept. 19 — Loyola Academy

Sept. 26 — St. Patrick

Oct. 3 — Mount Carmel

Oct. 10 — Notre Dame

Oct. 17 — St. Laurence

Oct. 24 — St. Ignatius

