Illinois high school football: Brother Rice announces 2025 schedule
The Crusaders went 6-4 in 2024
Brother Rice varsity football, a program based in Chicago, recently announced its 2025 schedule.
The Crusaders are coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 6-4.
The team’s season came to an end when they fell 12-7 to Fenwick in the opening round of the IHSA 7A playoffs.
Brother Rice’s full 2025 schedule
Aug. 29 — vs. Valparaiso
Sept. 5 — at Marist
Sept. 12 — St. Rita
Sept. 19 — Loyola Academy
Sept. 26 — St. Patrick
Oct. 3 — Mount Carmel
Oct. 10 — Notre Dame
Oct. 17 — St. Laurence
Oct. 24 — St. Ignatius
