Illinois high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Nine weeks of the 2024 Illinois high school football season have come and gone, and High School on SI has published its updated computer rankings for the state.
Lyons has taken over the No. 1 spot in the Illinois football computer rankings. Lincoln-Way East, LeRoy, Whitney Young and Marist round out the top five.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive’s latest Illinois football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
ILLINOIS FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Lyons (9-0)
1.066 pts
2. Lincoln-Way East (8-0)
1.019 pts
3. LeRoy (9-0)
1.002 pts
4. Whitney Young (8-0)
0.999 pts
5. Marist (8-1)
0.996 pts
6. Byron (10-0)
0.995 pts
7. St. Charles North (8-1)
0.994 pts
8. Lena-Winslow (9-0)
0.989 pts
9. Sycamore (9-0)
0.987 pts
10. Farmington (8-0)
0.986 pts
11. East St. Louis (8-1)
0.984 pts
12. St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0)
0.971 pts
13. Wilmington (9-0)
0.965 pts
14. Batavia (8-1)
0.963 pts
15. Breese Central (9-0)
0.948 pts
16. Quincy (9-0)
0.937 pts
17. Loyola Academy (7-2)
0.935 pts
18. Tri-Valley (8-1)
0.926 pts
19. Palatine (8-1)
0.924 pts
20. Cary-Grove (10-0)
0.924 pts
21. Downers Grove North (8-1)
0.918 pts
22. Althoff Catholic (9-0)
0.912 pts
23. Geneva (8-1)
0.909 pts
24. Fremd (8-1)
0.906 pts
25. Nazareth Academy (7-2)
0.904 pts
26. Polo (9-0)
0.904 pts
27. Libertyville (8-1)
0.900 pts
28. Calhoun/Brussels (8-1)
0.899 pts
29. Dixon (8-1)
0.897 pts
30. Pawnee (8-0)
0.893 pts
31. Williamsville (8-1)
0.892 pts
32. Mahomet-Seymour (8-1)
0.891 pts
33. Naperville Central (8-1)
0.890 pts
34. Bismarck-Henning (9-0)
0.889 pts
35. York (7-2)
0.882 pts
36. Sullivan-Okaw Valley (9-0)
0.878 pts
37. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-3)
0.877 pts
38. Glenbard East (8-1)
0.875 pts
39. Rochelle (8-1)
0.874 pts
40. Waterloo (8-1)
0.871 pts
41. Corliss (7-1)
0.870 pts
42. Milledgeville (8-1)
0.870 pts
43. Morgan Park (8-1)
0.863 pts
44. Durand/Pecatonica (8-1)
0.861 pts
45. Fenwick (7-2)
0.860 pts
46. Stevenson (8-1)
0.860 pts
47. St. Francis (7-2)
0.859 pts
48. Naperville North (7-2)
0.856 pts
49. Wheaton Academy (8-1)
0.856 pts
50. Elmwood (7-1)
0.854 pts
Illinois football complete rankings
