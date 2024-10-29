High School

Illinois high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)

Check out SBLive’s custom rankings formula for Illinois high school football through Week 9

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Lincoln-Way East is the No. 2 high school football team in our Illinois coputer rankings.
Lincoln-Way East is the No. 2 high school football team in our Illinois coputer rankings.

Nine weeks of the 2024 Illinois high school football season have come and gone, and High School on SI has published its updated computer rankings for the state.

Lyons has taken over the No. 1 spot in the Illinois football computer rankings. Lincoln-Way East, LeRoy, Whitney Young and Marist round out the top five. 

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive’s latest Illinois football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

1. Lyons (9-0) 

1.066 pts 

2. Lincoln-Way East (8-0) 

1.019 pts

3. LeRoy (9-0) 

1.002 pts

4. Whitney Young (8-0) 

0.999 pts

5. Marist (8-1) 

0.996 pts

6. Byron (10-0) 

0.995 pts

7. St. Charles North (8-1) 

0.994 pts

8. Lena-Winslow (9-0) 

0.989 pts

9. Sycamore (9-0) 

0.987 pts

10. Farmington (8-0) 

0.986 pts

11. East St. Louis (8-1) 

0.984 pts 

12. St. Joseph-Ogden (9-0) 

0.971 pts

13. Wilmington (9-0) 

0.965 pts

14. Batavia (8-1) 

0.963 pts

15. Breese Central (9-0) 

0.948 pts

16. Quincy (9-0) 

0.937 pts

17. Loyola Academy (7-2) 

0.935 pts

18. Tri-Valley (8-1) 

0.926 pts

19. Palatine (8-1) 

0.924 pts

20. Cary-Grove (10-0) 

0.924 pts

21. Downers Grove North (8-1) 

0.918 pts 

22. Althoff Catholic (9-0) 

0.912 pts

23. Geneva (8-1) 

0.909 pts

24. Fremd (8-1) 

0.906 pts

25. Nazareth Academy (7-2) 

0.904 pts

26. Polo (9-0) 

0.904 pts

27. Libertyville (8-1) 

0.900 pts

28. Calhoun/Brussels (8-1) 

0.899 pts

29. Dixon (8-1) 

0.897 pts

30. Pawnee (8-0) 

0.893 pts

31. Williamsville (8-1)

0.892 pts 

32. Mahomet-Seymour (8-1) 

0.891 pts

33. Naperville Central (8-1) 

0.890 pts

34. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) 

0.889 pts

35. York (7-2) 

0.882 pts

36. Sullivan-Okaw Valley (9-0) 

0.878 pts

37. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-3) 

0.877 pts

38. Glenbard East (8-1) 

0.875 pts

39. Rochelle (8-1) 

0.874 pts

40. Waterloo (8-1) 

0.871 pts

41. Corliss (7-1) 

0.870 pts 

42. Milledgeville (8-1) 

0.870 pts

43. Morgan Park (8-1) 

0.863 pts

44. Durand/Pecatonica (8-1) 

0.861 pts

45. Fenwick (7-2) 

0.860 pts

46. Stevenson (8-1) 

0.860 pts

47. St. Francis (7-2) 

0.859 pts

48. Naperville North (7-2) 

0.856 pts

49. Wheaton Academy (8-1) 

0.856 pts

50. Elmwood (7-1) 

0.854 pts

Illinois football complete rankings

Published
