4-Star QB and Nebraska Commit Transfers from Carmel Catholic to Millard South
Carmel Catholic High School, in Mundelein, Illinois, received some tough news Monday as four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, in the class of 2027, announced he is transferring to Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, according to Rivals’ Greg Smith.
Greg Smith is Ranked Among the Top 5 Quarterbacks in the Class of 2027
Rivals has Taylor ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2027 and the No. 71 player overall. He is currently committed to Nebraska.
In 2025, Taylor racked up 3,571 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Corsairs leading them to an 8-3 season. Carmel lost to St. Charles North in the second round of the IHSA 7A playoffs, 26-23.
Why Taylor transferred to Millard South
Taylor told Smith in an interview, "Next with me being an early enrollee I figured why wait when I’d be in Lincoln most of the weekends anyways and multiple NIL things have been brought to me. But I couldn’t because of the schedule to get back to Lincoln. Lastly, on game days I can get way more time with coaches. I can dig into the playbook to have a better understanding before I even enroll.”
Millard South Has a Rich Tradition
In 2025, Millard South capped off a dominant season by beating Papillion‑LaVista South 49‑0 to claim the NSAA Class A State Championship, finishing 12‑1. The year before, they also hoisted the trophy with a 27‑10 win over Omaha Westside, proving that the program has built a consistent winning culture.
Taylor will look to add another state title to Millard South's trophy case, leading one of the state's best offenses year in and year out.
Taylor Had a Tough Choice to Make
Taylor posted a statement on X, saying, "This decision was not taken lightly. I’ll be living in Lincoln, commuting to Omaha, so any chance I’m allowed in the facilities, I’ll be there. Kinda a redshirt year at a slower pace. I don’t want to miss a single recruit that comes in. None of this is possible without my coach, Jason McKie, and his support, and his giving me the green light to go be great, nothing but love. And of course, my Carmel teammates, my progress was faster because of you. Thank you, Corsairs community."
Nebraska Has an Open Quarterback Room
With Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring to Oregon, the Cornhuskers have opted to get veteran Anthony Colandrea from UNLV to fill the void.
Colandrea will be a senior in 2026, and Matt Rhule will likely have an open quarterback room where Taylor could make an immediate impact in 2027 when he arrives on campus.