Illinois high school football: Geneseo releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on Geneseo's schedule are Davenport Assumption and Rock Island

Tyler Rourke

Geneseo/Mt. Morris' Tyler Churchfield catches a pass deep in Avon territory.
Geneseo/Mt. Morris' Tyler Churchfield catches a pass deep in Avon territory. / Justin Ritzel/The Daily Messenger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Prairie State and High School On SI Illinois will share these as we see them.

Recently the Geneseo Maple Leafs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 9 games including two contests against Davenport Assumption and Rock Island, and one scrimmage against Pleasant Valley.

Among the other teams on the Maple Leafs schedule are Moline, United Township, and Galesburg.

They wrap up their season with Sterling for their homecoming game, Alleman Catholic for their senior night, and Quincy on the road.

Below is the Maple Leafs' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.

2025 GENESEO MAPLE LEAFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 22: Scrimmage vs Pleasant Valley

Aug 29: at Rochelle

Sep 5: vs Davenport Assumption

Sep 12: vs Rock Island

Sep 19: at Moline

Sep 26: vs United Township

Oct 3: at Galesburg

Oct 10: vs Sterling

Oct 17: vs Alleman Catholic

Oct 24: at Quincy

