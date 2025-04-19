Illinois high school football: Geneseo releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Prairie State and High School On SI Illinois will share these as we see them.
Recently the Geneseo Maple Leafs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 9 games including two contests against Davenport Assumption and Rock Island, and one scrimmage against Pleasant Valley.
Among the other teams on the Maple Leafs schedule are Moline, United Township, and Galesburg.
They wrap up their season with Sterling for their homecoming game, Alleman Catholic for their senior night, and Quincy on the road.
Below is the Maple Leafs' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.
2025 GENESEO MAPLE LEAFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 22: Scrimmage vs Pleasant Valley
Aug 29: at Rochelle
Sep 5: vs Davenport Assumption
Sep 12: vs Rock Island
Sep 19: at Moline
Sep 26: vs United Township
Oct 3: at Galesburg
Oct 10: vs Sterling
Oct 17: vs Alleman Catholic
Oct 24: at Quincy
