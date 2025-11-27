Illinois High School Football Playoffs Could Really Expand In Future
The Illinois high school football playoffs could be looking at massive growth in the coming seasons.
According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, the Illinois High School Association 11 possible rule changes are to be voted on in December that could drastically alter the shape of high school football.
Proposal 19 is one of those, as it would see the regular season move up one week early and eliminate scrimmages taking place. In regards to the Illinois high school football playoffs, 16 teams would be added to each classification.
Byes Could Be Changed For Classes With New Proposal
The Top 16 teams in Class 7A and 8A would receive byes into the first round with byes to the Top 8 teams in the other classifications. At the moment, there are 32 teams per each class that qualify for the state playoffs.
Schools will vote between December 1-15 either in favor of the changes, against the changes or have no opinion on each proposal. A majority of yes or no votes will ultimately determine if the measure passes or fails.
If a proposal does pass, it will go into effect on July 1, 2026.
A potential proposal to allow one free transfer per student was not placed on the ballot among the many proposals.
Other Proposals Involve Change To Start Dates For Several Sports
There are also several other proposals involving other sports in Illinois. Proposal 21 would see the start and end date of the boys volleyball season moved up by one week, along with Proposal 22 seeing the start of the softball season moving up a week.
Proposal 23 would bring the start of the girls wrestling season up by two weeks.
Another proposal would create a “No Contact Week” during the week of the Fourth of July that would run from June 29, 2026-July 5, 2026 where schools may not practice, compete, hold open gyms, provide conditioning or weight training.
A proposal to use video review to determine unsportsmanlik conduct by players in tackle football is on the agenda.
Illinois High School Football Championships On Deck
The Illinois high school state football championship games will take place November 28-29 from Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University. Games taking place on Friday, November 28 include Lena-Winslow vs. Brown County, Wilmington vs. Maroa-Forsyth, Byron vs. Tolono Unity and Montini vs. Rochester.
On Saturday, November 29, St. Francis plays Providence Catholic, Fenwick meets East St. Louis, St. Rita takes on Brother Rice and Mount Carmel plays Oswego.