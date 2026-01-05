Randle's Landen Williams-Callis Named 2025 High School Football Offensive Player of the Year
The 2025 high school football season featured many impressive performances, but few matched what Randle (TX) junior running back Landen Williams-Callis did. He is our 2025 High School Football Offensive Player of the Year.
Williams-Callis had 324 carries for 3,491 yards and 59 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown.
He has one more season of high school football, and so far he has 756 carries for 7,543 yards and 125 touchdowns. He needs 3,835 yards as a senior season to break the Texas career rushing record of 11,377 yards.
High School On SI spoke to Williams-Callis about his season, his running style, and the legacy he wishes to leave behind.
MG: The stats tell one story, but they don’t capture everything. What part of your evolution as a runner and as a competitor do you feel most defined this historic season?
LWC: I put in the work every day, all day, and I just gave glory to God and didn’t waste the talent he gave me to have a historic season like I did. I wanted to show everybody what I am made of and that I’m the best in the nation.
You mentioned focusing on better cuts and hitting the hole with more purpose. How has your vision and patience evolved, and how do you think that growth separates you from other elite running backs in the country?
My vision evolved by knowing what defense the defense is in and knowing that everybody is not as fast as me, so I have to use that advantage, and I feel like my speed, how I juke, how strong I am, run over somebody, or just break off of tackles is what separates me.
You’re chasing history, but you’re also still in high school with teammates, community, and younger players watching. How do you stay grounded while knowing the example you set matters to so many people?
I just stay humble and give all glory to God and do what I’m supposed to do to be the best I can be and set good example for the kids out there.
With offers from programs such as LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, and Alabama, what do you want college coaches and recruiters to understand about who you are beyond the stats and highlight reels?
I want them to know that I’m dedicated and hardworking and will be the person to help win football games and won’t disappoint.
When all is said and done after high school, college, and beyond what type of legacy do you hope to leave behind both on and off the field?
I want to be remembered as someone who not only excelled in football but also made a positive impact on peoples lives off the field. I want to be known for my sportsmanship, leadership, and commitment to give back to the community. I want to be remembered as a legend!
