Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 239 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, October 24, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as No. 24 St. Francis takes on No. 6 Nazareth Academy, No. 14 York travels to No. 18 Lyons, also No. 19 Carmel hosts No. 8 Fenwick.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into Week 9.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 86 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is No. 8 Fenwick vs No. 19 Carmel.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 85 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Harlem vs Belvidere North.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 95 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025. The slate is headlined by Newman Central Catholic vs Monmouth-Roseville.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 55 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is South Beloit vs Polo.
