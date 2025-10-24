High School

Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday, October 24, 2025

Get IHSA live updates and final scores as Week 9 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season kicks off Friday, October 24, 2025

Brady Twombly

Badin tries to bring down Fenwick sophomore quarterback as Badin defeated Fenwick 41-13 in high school football Oct. 3, 2025, in Hamilton, Ohio
Badin tries to bring down Fenwick sophomore quarterback as Badin defeated Fenwick 41-13 in high school football Oct. 3, 2025, in Hamilton, Ohio / James Weber/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 239 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, October 24, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as No. 24 St. Francis takes on No. 6 Nazareth Academy, No. 14 York travels to No. 18 Lyons, also No. 19 Carmel hosts No. 8 Fenwick.

Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into Week 9.

IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 86 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is No. 8 Fenwick vs No. 19 Carmel.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 85 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025, highlighted by Harlem vs Belvidere North.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 95 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025. The slate is headlined by Newman Central Catholic vs Monmouth-Roseville.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 55 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is South Beloit vs Polo.

View full Class 1A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Illinois