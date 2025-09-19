Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday September 19, 2025
There are 236 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, September 19, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring Illinois top-ranked teams as No. 5 Brother Rice is hosting No. 3 Loyola Academy. There is another top 25 match up as No. 9 Maine South is traveling to No. 15 Barrington.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as Illinois high school football moves into Week 4.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 80 games scheduled for Friday, September 19, 2025, and the game of the night in Class 4A is No. 3 Loyola Academy vs No. 5 Brother Rice.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 82 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 19, 2025, highlighted by No. 21 St. Rita hosting No. 14 St. Francis.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 96 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 19, 2025. The slate is headlined by the only ranked match up as No. 20 Montini Catholic hosts No. 19 Fenwick.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 51 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Pritzker vs Collins, starts at 4:15 PM.
