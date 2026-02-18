Illinois High School 4A Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - February 17, 2026
The 2026 4A Illinois high school boys basketball playoffs begin on February 23rd in the regional quarterfinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14th at State Farm Center.
Illinois High School 4A Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - February 17, 2026
2026 IHSA 4A Boys Basketball Tournament - Bartlett Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Proviso West vs. No. 17 Proviso East - 02/23
No. 15 Bartlett vs. No. 18 West Chicago - 02/23
No. 14 Prosser vs. No. 19 St. Charles East - 02/23
2026 IHSA 4A Boys Basketball Tournament - Bolingbrook Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Romeoville vs. No. 17 Plainfield South - 02/23
No. 15 Aurora East vs. No. 18 Plainfield Central - 02/23
No. 14 Naperville Central vs. No. 19 Plainfield North - 02/23
2026 IHSA 4A Boys Basketball Tournament - Chicago (Mt. Carmel) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 15 Jones vs. No. 17 Hancock - 02/23
No. 15 Argo vs. No. 18 Reavis - 02/23
No. 14 Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs. No. 19 Back of the Yards College Prep - 02/23
2026 IHSA 4A Boys Basketball Tournament - Joliet (West) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Andrew vs. No. 17 Thornton Fractional South - 02/23
No. 15 Shepard vs. No. 18 Blue Island Eisenhower - 02/23
No. 14 Lincoln-Way West vs. No. 19 Joliet Central - 02/23
2026 IHSA 4A Boys Basketball Tournament - Palatine (Fremd) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Larkin vs. No. 17 Wheeling - 02/23
No. 15 Elk Grove vs. No. 18 Dundee-Crown - 02/23
No. 14 South Elgin vs. No. 19 Elgin - 02/23
2026 IHSA 4A Boys Basketball Tournament - Rockton (Hononegah) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 8 Round Lake vs. No. 9 Zion-Benton - 02/23
2026 IHSA 4A Boys Basketball Tournament - Wilmette (Loyola Academy) Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals
No. 16 Taft vs. No. 17 Highland Park - 02/23
No. 15 Niles West vs. No. 18 Mather - 02/23
No. 14 Glenbrook South vs. No. 19 Von Steuben - 02/23